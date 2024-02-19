How high should QB Michael Penix Jr. be on the Steelers NFL Draft big board?

According to a new CBS Sports mock draft, new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth will have a young quarterback to mold in 2024. NFL analyst Ryan Wilson projects the Steelers selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

Wilson wrote:

The Steelers hired a new OC in Arthur Smith, which is good news for this offense. Still, if they don’t think Kenny Pickett is the long-term solution, Penix Jr. could (should?) be a consideration here.

There will be plenty of NFL mock drafts leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off beginning Thursday evening April 24, 2024. It’s reasonable to think that most of the mock drafts that will be punished between now and then are going to have a quarterback mocked to the Steelers at pick No. 20. As up and down as the position of quarterback has been, that’s deserved.

New challenger emerges from Steelers pick at No. 20

It doesn't matter how the Steelers brass would frame it; If you use a first-round selection on a quarterback, and then turn around and use another first-round selection two years later, that move is saying, “We got that one wrong.”

Behind The Steel Curtain’s own Ryland Bickley wrote a scouting report on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earlier this offseason, and even based on his own prospect grade, Penix Jr. being selected at that spot is reasonable. But, is the selection the right one?

Probably not for the Steelers.

Given their current predicament at quarterback, Pittsburgh shouldn't be counting on an un-polished rookie quarterback to present competition for Kenny Pickett during the offseason. They'd be wise to invest in a more veteran option to do that, so there's a buffer between the rookie quarterback and seeing the field for them.

Surely, most Steelers fans would probably rather see the team pass on Penix Jr. for Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson... who, in this draft, was mocked to the Miami Dolphins just one pick later at No. 21. Let's just say if this mock draft came to fruition, there would be a spike in television sales due to broken TV sets.

That doesn't mean the Steelers wouldn't have Penix Jr.'s name on their prospect board, but Powers-Johnson's skill set and versatility would be awfully hard for the team to pass up with multiple needs along the offensive line. He's probably too short to kick out to tackle, but he would be a day-one challenger to Steelers center Mason Cole for the starting job. The potential upgrade at that position while also creating depth with Cole, would get a low letter grade from us here.

However, let's say for a minute this scenario is exactly what plays out. Getting a project quarterback up to NFL speed would probably take most, if not all, of 2024 and maybe into the 2025 season. Certainly, the Steelers could do something like that while still being competitive. Penix Jr. just wouldn't likely be one of those players being counted on to put his hand in the pile to contribute, barring injuries ahead of him, of course.

The Steelers quarterback position could use an infusion of a higher ceiling option, but the jury is out on whether that will be possible to find as far down as pick No. 20. Which direction ultimately do the Steelers decide to go in with their first-round selection? That will likely be influenced heavily by whom they pursue in free agency, and if they decide to look into any potential trades.

The Steelers will likely keep their true cards close to the vest as far as what their draft intentions are. Surely, the quarterback position will receive serious consideration, however, as the team hasn't gotten the returns from any of the recent investments from outside the team that they expected to get. They need to challenge themselves as far as what they need to get out of the quarterback decision.

How would you feel about the Steelers selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 20? Join our community at Behind The Steel Curtain and let us know in the comments!