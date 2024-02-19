Predicting the Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Steelers scouts have been building their 2024 NFL Draft big boards. Countless hours of tape and conference room debates will determine the next batch of black and gold newcomers. It’s a much longer and more arduous process than the 48 hours it took me to put this together — and it’s far from a finished product on both their ends and mine, when considering the NFL combine, Pro Days, etc. are still looming.

But let’s give it a go. I’ll run through the top 20 players, which is where the Steelers are currently picking in the first round, while balancing value and need.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams is a generational talent. He’s a transformative player who would immediately make the Steelers Super Bowl contenders, given the current talent around him.

2. Drake Maye, QB, UNC

I predict that Pittsburgh would prefer Maye over LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels due to his size. He’s just built for AFC North football. The former UNC signal-caller is 6’4, 230 lbs. and has some early career Ben Roethlisberger-like traits in terms of his mobility and feel for pressure in the pocket — something Kenny Pickett struggles with.

Talked about this on the pod, but Drake Maye doesn't get enough credit for his ability to create with his legs (by design or when improvising).



1st down carries on 3rd/4th down last 2 yrs:

42 - Maye

31 - Bo Nix

23 - Caleb Williams

22 - Jayden Daniels

14 - JJ McCarthy

12 - Penix pic.twitter.com/tkWvUOLEv6 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 16, 2024

3. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Heisman trophy winner should still be in the top three on the Steelers board, even with the size concerns. He’s a playmaker who doesn’t need a script to win a best actor award. He’d bring excitement to a city that is desperate for it (see: Fields, Justin).

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Here lies my first real debate. The best overall player in the class (Harrison Jr.) vs. the best offensive tackle in the draft, in Joe Alt.

It’s clear that Pittsburgh has a much bigger hole at left tackle, but they should have faith that Broderick Jones can hold down that spot after a solid rookie campaign. I think adding a weapon in the passing game who can be a top-10 wideout in the NFL before he even plays a snap would probably give Marvin Harrison Jr. the edge by the slimmest of margins.

5. Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame

As mentioned, I had to hit CTRL-ALT-DEL more than once when picking between Harrison Jr. and Alt. You really can’t go wrong either way.

Joe Alt is a plug-and-play left tackle who will play a decade without hearing his name called much on television. That’s usually a good thing for linemen because they aren’t giving up sacks or committing penalties.

6. Olu Fashanu, OT, PSU

Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt are the top-tier offensive linemen in the class, with a player you’ll read soon knocking on the door. The two-year captain at Penn State has a natural feel for pass-protection and his character is off the charts.

His 2023 campaign was better than his performance last year, but he’ll find his way into the top 10 overall picks.

7. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Another case of the best player available. It’s the classic draft day brain buster. Do you take the better player or the best player at the greater position of need?

Holy potatoes, Rome Odunze is good. He had an NCAA-high 1,640 receiving yards last season for the Huskies on his way to becoming a first-team all-American. He’s the smoothest route-runner in the class.

8. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

For good reason, Arnold is the consensus best defensive back in the class. He’s been compared to the likes of Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander due to his speed and ball skills, and he’s also an elite tackler. Alexander ran a 4.38 at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash, and Arnold is expected to be in that range.

Pairing Arnold with Joey Porter Jr. on the outside would be a dream scenario for Pittsburgh.

Taliese Fuaga is that lineman I mentioned who was knocking on the door of the first tier. He’s the most polished right tackle in the class and is rising up draft boards about as fast as any prospect in the draft.

10. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers isn’t Harrison Jr. or Odunze good, but he’s damn good. He’s a game-changing wideout with warp speed.

Undoubtedly, the biggest knock I’ll get on this big board is how high I have some of these wideouts. My argument is simple; the Steelers’ offense has been historically bad. A game-breaker fixes that faster than an offensive lineman.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers



One of my favorite overall players in this years class. Ultra explosive and dynamic playmaker. pic.twitter.com/MlESs1iTlK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 12, 2024

11. Amarius Mims, RT, Georgia

Mims would still be a wildly successful choice. The Steelers love drafting Georgia Bulldogs. Mims is a Bulldog literally and figuratively.

He can start at right tackle immediately while his former teammate Broderick Jones can move back to his natural position at left tackle.

12. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Imagine a few months back if I told you Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell would be ahead of Georgia TE Brock Bowers on any draft list.

Mitchell had a standout senior bowl and is pushing Terrion Arnold for CB1 in this draft.

13. Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The first interior defensive lineman finally makes an appearance here. Jer’Zhan Newton isn’t an elite run-stopper, but his ability to rush the passer from the interior gives off Aaron Donald and Calijah Kancey-type vibes.

14. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

This ranking of Brock Bowers will assuredly be contentious. Yes, Bowers is a class of his own at tight end. I also don’t necessarily think he’s the next Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce. He’ll have an excellent career for a long time. I pushed the elite wideouts in this class above some big-time need positions, but I didn’t do it with the TE.

15. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Steelers don’t have much of a need at EDGE, as Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig should be excellent complements to T.J. Watt for the rest of his career, given it’s in Pittsburgh.

Dallas Turner is the best of the bunch. If he’s available (he won’t be), he’d be in consideration — just not ahead of the top offensive linemen and defensive backs.

16. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

J.C. Latham isn’t a perfect scheme fit for Pittsburgh, but he has the talent to be molded into a dynamic pass-blocker. This is a deep draft for offensive linemen, which is perfect for the Steelers.

Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best center in the class, but how high should he be drafted is the big question, given the position that is often bypassed for elite tackles. However, this guy is cut from a different cloth.

If guys like Mims and Latham are gone, JPJ could be the second player with those initials drafted in consecutive years by the black and gold.

“Are you not ENTERTAINED?!?” - Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson



This big man TD did not count.



But it should’ve. pic.twitter.com/3cmf37mCUR — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 2, 2023

18. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

You could probably make an argument to flip Tyler Guyton and Latham on this list, as we are splitting hairs.

Guyton is a large individual, standing at 6’7, 328 lbs., but he’s a raw prospect, having started just one year at Oklahoma.

19. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Getting Wiggy with it.

At 6’2”, the tall and rangy cornerback reminds me of Porter Jr. due to his length and ability to excel in press at the line of scrimmage.

20. Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

Byron Murphy rounds out the list of the Steelers’ top 20. He’s another dominant force up front that would complement the powerful edge rushers on the Steelers and allow them to flourish.

Notables missing:

Misc. : UCLA EDGE Lauti Latu, Iowa DB Cooper DeJean, Washington T/G Troy Fautanu, KSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

: UCLA EDGE Lauti Latu, Iowa DB Cooper DeJean, Washington T/G Troy Fautanu, KSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. QBs: JJ McCarthy (Michigan), Michael Penix Jr (Washington), and Bo Nix (Oregon)

What are your thoughts on this big board? Who would you rank higher and who would you move down the list?