Terrible Towel Tales: Former Steelers OL lands coaching gig in Washington

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Former Steelers’ Antonio Brown Makes Strong Accusation Against J.J. Watt | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t held back in recent weeks, making himself known on X (previously known as Twitter) by calling out a long list of celebrities and players, both past and present.
This time, he called out T.J. Watt’s brother, J.J., accusing him of steroid use after a picture of J.J. and Brown emerged on social media.
The picture was of Brown and Watt playing together in college at Central Michigan. Brown’s comment above the picture was, “Before bro went Steroid Crazy.”
Former Steelers offensive lineman lands NFL coaching gig | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Darnell Stapleton is joining the Washington Commanders coaching staff under new head coach Dan Quinn as their assistant offensive line coach. Stapleton joins the team after spending the last two seasons coaching Florida’s offensive line, where they produced multiple NFL players, most notably O’Cyrus Torrence.
He played with the Steelers from 2007 to 2009 and was undrafted out of Rutgers. But 2008 would be Stapleton’s biggest impact, as he played in 14 games and started 12 games at guard for the team. All of that helped power Pittsburgh that year, and Stapleton would become a Super Bowl champion as a result.
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Steelers Rare First-Round Choice | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
Over the past 23 NFL drafts, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a selection in the top 10 just once. That came after the Steelers traded up from No. 20 to No. 10 in 2019. Ironically, Pittsburgh again holds the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey argued the Steelers should package in a deal to move up into the top 10 to draft Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.
Tansey also named offensive tackle prospects Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu as potential Steelers draft targets after a trade up into the top 10.
“Mims should be the target of a potential trade into the top 10 unless Notre Dame’s Joe Alt or Penn State’s Olu Fashanu tumble out of the top six,” wrote Tansey.
