3 free agent defensive lineman the Steelers could target in 2024

The Steelers have two strong performers on the defensive line as it currently stands.

Cam Heyward is obviously a trusted veteran, leader, and future Hall of Famer, and rookie Keeanu Benton showed he was worth the second round selection with his performance this past season. There are some questions about what the Steelers will do elsewhere on the line. Larry Ogunjobi had flashes, but he slated to have the sixth-highest cap hit on the team, and Pittsburgh can save $2 million by cutting or trading him.

If the Steelers do want to add at least one more body to their defensive line, though, there won’t be a shortage in free agency, and these three names stick out amongst the pack.

Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Kinlaw would be best utilized in passing situations, which is what the 49ers did in 2023. He was on the field for 322 pass rush snaps to just 152 run defense snaps, and graded far better as a pass rusher than a run stopper, per PFF. A deal for Kinlaw wouldn’t cost the Steelers a pretty penny. His expected market value is set at $5.4 million per year. For that kind of money, I’d like to see the Steelers pursue him.

Da’Quan Jones, Buffalo Bills

Jones played very well for the Bills over the last two years, and his absence was felt in the 10 games he missed in 2023. When healthy, the 32 year old is still one of the NFL’s best overall defensive tackles. Anywhere between 25-40 snaps per game would be that sweet spot for Jones, and the Steelers would get a lot of production from that snap count. A two-year deal for Jones could give the Steelers an elite run stopper, which is something they’ve lacked in recent years.

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals

Reader is coming off a torn quad that he injured late in the year against the Minnesota Vikings. That said, he should be good to go with no limitations in 2024. His market value sits at roughly $14.9 million per year according to Spotrac. A healthy chunk of that can be issued as a signing bonus to keep the overall cap it down, as well. Reader is one of the most versatile defensive linemen in football, and one of the best run stoppers in the game. He’ll be 30 once the season starts, so a three-year deal with a voidable year would be an ideal contract, and would give the Steelers one of the best defensive fronts on paper.