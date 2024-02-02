Friday Happy Hour: Super Bowl Bye-Bye-Bye

We’re just over a week out from Super Bowl LVIII! The 49ers and Chiefs will each enjoy their Super Bowl bye, while the Steelers enjoy a much longer rest (unfortunately).
Join your fellow Steelers fans with some yummy food and drinks this lovely Friday night!
- In the spirit of the Super Bowl Bye-Bye-Bye — what’s the greatest pop song of all time?
- 49ers and Chiefs are in the Super Bowl… but what two teams do you think most deserve to battle it out in Super Bowl 58 (aka — truly are the best teams)?
- The week leading up to the Super Bowl is all about the interviews! Which Steeler, past or present, would you most like to see a tell-all interview with?
- Have you ever been to Vegas? Tell us your wildest vacation story.
- Vegas is all about the WINS! What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever won? Mine is probably a Gameboy — I won a brand new Gameboy color when they were the hot thing during a Black Friday giveaway at a shoe store.
Loading comments...