Steelers add DB to offseason roster

The Steelers continue to build their offseason roster, with the team announcing the signing of safety Nate Meadors to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Meadors had a stint on the Steelers’ practice squad from late December to early January. Meadors has been in the NFL since 2019, when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Prior to that, Meadors played four seasons at UCLA, recording 37 total tackles, an interception, two passes defensed, and a sack in his final year as a Bruin.

Meadors has two NFL tackles to his name, both recorded in 2019 with the Vikings. Since then, he’s been a journeyman, with stints on the Jaguars, Eagles, Browns, Giants, Titans, and Steelers. He also spent part of 2023 with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Back on an NFL roster, Meadors will have a chance to prove himself in camp during the offseason with the Steelers.