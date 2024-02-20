Terrible Towel Tales: Jimmy Garoppolo mentioned as Steelers QB option

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

NFL analyst Rich Eisen has tossed a new name into the quarterback carousel for the Steelers. If the team does lose out on Rudolph, they could turn to a new option, signing former Las Vegas Raider Jimmy Garoppolo to be Pickett’s backup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a quarterback - or at least competition with Kenny Pickett - and despite holding onto hope for Mason Rudolph to re-sign, another name has emerged as a potential option.

The Steelers are projected to be over the cap, and therefore have some tough decisions ahead. One of the easiest should be signing Wilson once the Denver Broncos decide to release him.

No, Wilson is not the player he once was with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s also not the player we saw in 2022. Last season, Wilson was competent, throwing for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. At 35 years old, Wilson should be able to help a team, and few playoff-caliber clubs need more help under center than the Steelers.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh can sign Wilson for the veteran’s minimum considering he’s still being paid a fortune by the Broncos, who are likely going to move on before his five-year extension kicks in. The Steelers can add Wilson on a short-term, cheap deal and immediately upgrade over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.