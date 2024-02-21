The Pittsburgh Steelers have a choice to make this offseason involving receiver Miles Boykin.

Boykin, 27, has evolved throughout his career from an offensive weapon to a special teams savant. Though he hasn’t made much of an impact in the box score, having totaled just five catches for 28 yards on offense over his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Boykin does plenty of the dirty work on special teams for the Steelers.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reasons why the Steelers would re-sign Boykin this spring.

Boykin is one of the league’s better special teams players, and that’s where his worth is. He did get some reps at receiver in 2023, but his 316 special teams snaps trailed only Herbig and Killebrew for the most on the team. The Steelers had one of the NFL’s best special teams units in 2023.

Re-signing Boykin for his third season in Pittsburgh would add some continuity for the special teams unit, which was one of the best in football this past season. It also presumably wouldn’t cost much, having just played a one-year, $1.08 million contract in 2023 — the veteran minimum for a player of 4-6 years of experience.

Ultimately, if the Steelers want to return to the playoffs and make some noise there, the team cannot afford to make too many mistakes involving personnel outside of the defense. Keeping Boykin would give the team someone reliable in the third phase of the game.