Could the Steelers pursue QB Baker Mayfield?

News broke today that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to use the teams Franchise tag option on Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., which would allow the teams starting Quarterback Baker Mayfield to hit the open market. While he could certainly return to the Buccaneers, that would give his representation freedom to negotiate with other teams. Could one of those teams be the Pittsburgh Steelers perhaps?

Free Agent Profile:

The current team Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Height:

6'1

Weight:

220-225 pounds

College:

Oklahoma

NFL Experience:

Six NFL seasons

Player Bio:

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans are quite familiar with Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the once-thought franchise savior of the Cleveland Browns. While things didn't work out for Mayfield in Cleveland, or with the Carolina Panthers, and after a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, he found success with the Buccaneers.

Player Overview:

Baker Mayfield became just another failed quarterback for the Browns, once they traded for former Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson. Whom they are still waiting to see a return on. As far as Mayfield goes, he had his best season as a starting quarterback for Tampa Bay. But, would it be worth it to pursue him in free agency vs sticking with Mason Rudolph? That's a question only the Steelers can and will be able to answer.

Strengths:

Throws to all areas of the field

Mobility

Plays quarterback with an edge

Willing to take hits from blitzers to hit open routes, throwing right behind the blitz

Mayfield shows a willingness to attack all areas of the field, short passes, medium areas of the field, as well as throwing deep down the field. Defense's will tighten coverages when the quarterback and coordinator don't show a sustained willingness to be on the attack vs being passive-aggressive seeking to keep things short. Mayfield routinely threw deep down the field for the Buccaneers in 2023. It certainly helped to have Mike Evans as the teams top target one of the better starting receivers in the league.

Mobility

Baker Mayfield can move around in the pocket and pick up yards by scrambling. We all saw Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes break the figurative backs of the San Francisco 49ers by escaping the pocket and picking up chunks of yards. Mayfield can do just enough to pick up a new set of downs.

Plays quarterback with an edge

Whether you love or hate Baker Mayfield, you have to respect the edge he plays the game with. He won't back down from anyone regardless of how big they are, or how hard they hit him.

Weaknesses:

Consistency- throughout his career, Mayfield has run hot and cold, not showing a high sustained level of play over a period of time.

Bad mechanics- tends to not set his feet in the pocket at times, not showing proper mechanics going into year seven.

Will make poor decisions with the football, the saying eyes up he'll throw you one be ready comes to mind.

When the pocket breaks down he gets rattled and loose with the football

Consistency

With such an up-and-down career as a starting quarterback, would it be a wise decision for the Steelers to invest tens of millions of dollars into him? What if 2024 was merely an aberration, and he goes back to what he's been before?

Bad Mechanics

Baker Mayfield routinely doesn't properly set his feet when throwing the football. New Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Tom Arth is a bit of a stickler for the little things. That might not make for the best relationship, New Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith is a bit of a stickler too just watch anyone of his media sessions from his time as the Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Market Value Estimate:

A three-year contract worth $79,000,00.00 - $105,000,000.00

With that kind of valuation, would the Steelers be getting an on-field upgrade over their perceived quarterback room of current listed starter Kenny Pickett, free agent Mason Rudolph and players to be named later? Well, that's sort of the classic yes-and-no-question scenario. Yes, the Steelers would be getting a perceived upgrade as far as experience as a starting quarterback. However, with Mayfield having a series of ups and downs throughout his career, it's wise to wonder if the Steelers would be investing in an up but, heading towards a down. While we all would like to see the team do something else at quarterback. The more prudent course may be to have a check-in with Mayfield to see where his market is currently at, then fork over such a contract and regret it one to two seasons later.

Mason Rudolph is not likely the Steelers next franchise quarterback nor should he be paid like one. There is something to be said for the devil you know, being better than the devil you don't.