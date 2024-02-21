Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers name Mike Sullivan senior offensive assistant

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Per the #Steelers website, former QB coach Mike Sullivan will now have the title of senior offensive assistant. Phil Matusz has been hired as head strength and conditioning coach. He last held that post with Boston College.

Who will be the Steelers’ quarterback next year — Paul O.

Pickett, but with a leash a lot shorter than he’s ever had if Rudolph (who is a free agent) returns.

With Rudolph playing the last few games, the Steelers’ offense looked the best it has in years. I loved the long throws, and the running game opened up. Why can’t Mike Tomlin realize this? — Keith O.

Maybe he does. Maybe that’s why he went to Rudolph over Pickett the final few games, even when Pickett was healthy. It is difficult for Tomlin to say that it’s going to be an open competition between Pickett and Rudolph when he doesn’t know whether Rudolph will be back. I say let’s see what happens. If Rudolph comes back and Tomlin still hands the job to Pickett on Day 1 without a chance of losing it, then there’s a real problem.