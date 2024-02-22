Exploring potential Steelers draft-day trades in 2024

In the 2023 NFL Draft, new Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Omar Khan proved he was certainly open to moving and shaking, as he consummated an incredibly impactful draft day trade.

Khan and his team leapfrogged the New York Jets — a team that needed an offensive lineman — in a trade with the New England Patriots to draft what hopes to be their left tackle of the future in Broderick Jones.

Things feel different with Khan at the helm. There’s a sense of mystery regarding the offseason, and you can start to feel something surprising may be on the horizon. What if that unexpected move is another draft-day trade?

Here are some potential draft-day trades that would make sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 — including one that would qualify as a shocker.

Steelers trade picks No. 20 (1st round) and No. 120 (4th round) to Seattle Seahawks for No. 16 overall pick

Steelers Draft: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

I’m a believer in the fast-growing hype for Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell started this process as a potential sleeper pick for the Steelers at No. 20; now, there’s almost no shot he’s even available when they are on the clock.

In this scenario, the Steelers need to jump ahead of two cornerback-needy teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (17) and the Los Angeles Rams (19). It never hurts to jump AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals as well, who hold the 18th overall pick.

Various draftniks are now on board with Mitchell being the best cornerback in the class. Khan could decide to pair him with Joey Porter Jr. on the outside, and in the snap of a finger, the black and gold would have arguably the best young tandem in the NFL.

I’ll die on the hill that Quinyon Mitchell is CB1 in the 2024 #NFLDraft.



He has it all: size, speed, physicality, ball skills and a high football IQ. The Senior Bowl put small-school concerns to rest — he’s No. 14 on my big board right now. pic.twitter.com/ZmSnVhIbLl — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 15, 2024

In Tier 1 at cornerback is Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Mitchell; in Tier 2 are Clemson’s Nate Wiggins and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean. Both would be solid selections at 20, but wouldn’t necessarily make you jump off your couch like Mitchell would.

How realistic? 6 out of 10

Steelers trade pick No. 20 (1st Round) to Kansas City Chiefs for Pick 32 (1st round) and Pick 64 (2nd round)

Steelers draft: Zach Frazier, C/G, West Virginia

This is a DEEP class at offensive line, and Pittsburgh could potentially have five or six players ranked in a similar tier. Moving back to the final spot of the first round would enable them to maximize that value while adding a significant amount of draft capital.

In this case, their guy is West Virginia C/G Zach Frazier. Frazier fits the profile as the next great Steelers center. His wrestling background provides a sturdy foundation that could anchor this front for a decade and serve as an immediate upgrade over one of the least popular players in town, Mason Cole.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson has been discussed ad nauseam for Pittsburgh at pick 20, but there are some questions surrounding drafting a center that high. Moving to pick 32 allows them to feel more comfortable taking a player they may potentially have ranked similarly to Powers-Johnson.

You may think that’s lofty draft capital for Frazier, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, whose words I take as gospel, had the Lions selecting Frazier at pick 28 in his latest Mock Draft.

The Chiefs don’t have a ton of needs and could sacrifice future picks to move up to draft a wide receiver like LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. — their one glaring hole.

How realistic? 7 out of 10.

Steelers Trade Pick 20 (1st round) and 2024 1st round pick to Minnesota Vikings for Pick 12 and Pick 165 (5th round)

Steelers draft: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

I couldn’t allow you to leave this story without giving you some water cooler talking points at the office this week.

Do the Steelers like Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy? I have no idea.

Do the Steelers need a quarterback? Absolutely.

I don’t think last year’s National Championship signal-caller is a franchise quarterback in the same way that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels — the projected top three picks in this year’s draft — are. However, I don’t think there’s much of an argument that McCarthy isn’t the fourth-best quarterback in this class.

McCarthy is polarizing. He could be in the top 10 players overall on some teams’ NFL Draft big boards and not make the top 50 on others. Writers have suggested the Atlanta Falcons at pick eight could be in the mix for the former Michigan signal-caller, which gives credence to the fact that he’s highly regarded.

I get the concerns. He was restricted a bit in Michigan’s run-heavy offense, but his noticeable positive pro-style traits include precision accuracy and well-above-average mobility. He’s also a winner:

WILD: Since Highschool #Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has a 61-3 record:



- 26-3 at Nazareth Academy

- 8-0 at IMG Academy

- 27-1 at Michigan



(h/t @BrandonKoretz) https://t.co/h6rISo938A pic.twitter.com/eKna4L6XD2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 15, 2024

In this scenario, Pittsburgh believes they are just a player away from being a Super Bowl contender for a handful of years. That’s hard to argue, given the fact that they made the playoffs with a historically bad offense, that was held back primarily by poor quarterback play.

If they like McCarthy enough, they’ll have to jump a few quarterback-needy teams, including the Denver Broncos at 12, Las Vegas Raiders at 13, and New Orleans Saints at 14. They’ll also have to surrender a future first-round pick. I used the Houston Texans trade-up with the Cleveland Browns for QB DeShaun Watson in 2017 as a template.

Yes — trading next year’s first-round pick is a hefty price, and it’s something the Steelers don’t often do. But if it means acquiring the quarterback you believe will be the long-term starter, then who cares?

This is unlikely but given what we know about Omar Khan so far... you can never say never.

How realistic? 1 out of 10

Would you be in favor of the Steelers making any of these draft-day moves? Let us know in the comments section!