Steelers draft profile: Cooper DeJean (Cornerback, Iowa)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was a home-run pick for Pittsburgh in last year’s draft, but the Steelers are still in need of upgrades at almost every position in their secondary not currently occupied by Porter or safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Could Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean be the answer?

The basics on Cooper DeJean

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Class : Junior (Iowa)

: Junior (Iowa) Size : 6’1, 203 pounds

: 6’1, 203 pounds Age : 21

: 21 Projected draft round: 1

Defensive stats via Sports Reference

Cooper DeJean scouting report

The first thing I noticed when watching Cooper DeJean’s tape was Wow, this guy does EVERYTHING. Outside cornerback, nickel corner, safety, linebacker, punt returner — you name it, and DeJean was playing the position. What was more impressive was just how quality the reps were no matter where DeJean was lined up.

Cooper DeJean’s position is simply “football player.” pic.twitter.com/A0vORE4Q0v — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) February 14, 2024

We have to start somewhere, though, so let’s start with DeJean’s greatest strength: zone coverage. DeJean is one of those defensive backs who just gets zone coverage, from keeping an eye on the quarterback to not losing the receiver, having recognition, and possessing acceleration and ball skills to match. Watch in the clip below how comfortable DeJean looks throughout the play, even when turning completely around in time to drive on the ball and break up the pass.

Cooper DeJean is so much fun to watch in zone pic.twitter.com/LWg3JVYWCx — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) February 22, 2024

DeJean is incredibly smart and instinctive in coverage with great closing speed. Even if he doesn’t pan out as a starting boundary corner in the NFL (more on that later), he has all the tools to excel as a safety. Even though the following play is in man coverage, just look at the acceleration from DeJean to make the stop.

And great drive on the ball! pic.twitter.com/a4omQrYqkc — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) February 22, 2024

Those skills translate into splash plays, as well. DeJean is a ballhawk through and through, with seven career interceptions at Iowa, returning three for touchdowns.

In man coverage, DeJean is a bit more of a mixed bag. For the most part, it’s good: DeJean has the speed and all-around athleticism to match with most receivers he lines up against. There were a number of plays I watched where he ran step-for-step with receivers down the field.

But DeJean lacks the top-end quickness and fluidity the NFL’s best corners have, and he doesn’t have a lot of experience playing in press, with most reps I saw of him involving a sizable cushion. He’s great in zone and deep coverage, but the short, quick routes expose some holes in his game. There is still some potential in this aspect of his game, however — if DeJean can clean up some of his footwork at the next level, he could definitely improve.

DeJean’s physicality also stands out in his game. There are some whiffs on tape, but overall I came away impressed with his willingness and effectiveness in run support. DeJean is a solid tackler who can make plays near the line of scrimmage.

Some great reps in run support as well. Scouting report coming soon! pic.twitter.com/MEkfMZSF93 — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) February 22, 2024

I also liked this rep where he drove an attempted blocker right into the ball-carrier for a tackle.

DeJean isn’t an incredibly physical presence in coverage, but he didn’t seem to have too many problems with larger pass-catchers. More importantly, he isn’t very grabby, instead relying on his ball skills, instincts, and athleticism to keep up with receivers.

One more important aspect of DeJean’s versatility is his special teams ability. He returned 31 punts over his college career, averaging about 13 yards per return and scoring one punt return touchdown (although it should’ve been two — I’m very sorry, Iowa fans). If you have doubts about DeJean’s speed, just watch his punt returns. The guy can fly.

COOPER DEJEAN PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/4nIAZMSVIy — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) October 1, 2023

He’s a talented gunner as well.

Tory Taylor to Cooper DeJean.



A unanimous All-American punt and coverage. pic.twitter.com/WQaYAXvMYk — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) December 14, 2023

In short, DeJean is an incredibly talented football player who will doubtlessly find a role for himself at the NFL level. He doesn’t have all the traits I would want in a first-round cornerback, but it’s hard to deny just how solid across-the-board DeJean’s draft profile is. He will almost certainly hear his name called in the first 32 picks, and for good reason. DeJean can play almost anywhere on the football field, and he’s athletic enough to succeed wherever you put him.

However, one thing to watch throughout the draft process will be DeJean’s health, as a lower-leg injury cut his 2023 season prematurely short.

Strengths

Extremely versatile

Willing tackler

Excellent athlete

Smart and instinctive in coverage

Weaknesses

Lacks elite fluidity

Can struggle in man coverage

Footwork can get slow

What others are saying about Cooper DeJean

Saivion Mixson of Vikings Wire

DeJean has the versatility and the football IQ to play in multiple spots in the secondary, from safety to nickel to outside cornerback. He’s fast enough to run downfield with receivers and strong enough to give quality support in the run game.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Possesses rare mass and frame density for a CB and has good length along with it... Has the route identification skills and processing speed to swoop in front of curls... Squeezes WRs against the boundary and can shock WRs with physical extensions... Muscle-bound frame prevents him from fully sinking and redirecting on occasion... Can overcommit against double-moves and be a tick late to react and recover.

DeJean is a high-level zone defender whose comfortability in space showcases an athlete who has the chance to make plays on the football early in his career. While an increased amount of flexibility in the lower half is warranted to counter quicker, more fluid route-runners in man coverage, DeJean’s ability to impact the game in a variety of ways (including special teams) should pave the way for a large number of snaps early on in his career... Prospect Projection: Day 2 – Winning Starter

Cooper DeJean’s fit with the Steelers

Hopefully, if you’ve gleaned one thing from this article it’s that DeJean’s elite athleticism and football IQ make him a versatile prospect who should be able to start for any NFL team that drafts him. That being said, while he’s not a bad fit for the Steelers by any means, I’m not sure if he’d be the wisest defensive back for them to pick.

DeJean is at his best as a zone corner, and the Steelers continue to pivot in a more man and press-heavy direction. He’d still be a fantastic fit at nickel or safety, but those positions aren’t exactly great value picks in the first round. If the board falls so that DeJean is the best pick available for the Steelers, I’d have no doubts that he’d go on to have a great career in some role for Pittsburgh. But I don’t think he should be the team’s top target at defensive back entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

TL;DR: Cooper DeJean is a first round talent at defensive back who may not pan out as an NFL CB1, but he’ll likely excel somewhere as a starter in the secondary.

What are your thoughts on Cooper DeJean? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next?