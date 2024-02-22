 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Tomlin continues role on NFL Competition Committee

Steelers news and commentary Thursday, February 22nd

By Jarrett Bailey
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Mike Tomlin continues role on NFL Competition Committee | NFL Football Operations, X

Steelers WR Allen Robinson II Declared Cut Candidate | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

Robinson had minimal production but became an integral blocker in their run game as the season went along. He fits the Arthur Smith system well, but his cap hit is too large to justify keeping him at that tag. Maybe they negotiate a new contract to keep him in Pittsburgh, but that seems like one that will happen at some point soon. With his release, they save $10 million on the cap while incurring less than $2 million in dead money.

Steelers Could Start Dark Horse Lineman at RT | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to an under-the-radar option to replace Chuks Okorafor at right tackle following the veteran’s release. With the hopes of moving Broderick Jones back to the left side this upcoming season, Pittsburgh could look at another second-year player to handle duties on the right side.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo has tossed out Spencer Anderson as a top option for the Steelers’ right tackle job, saying in his latest chat that you can’t rule out the seventh-round pick heading into training camp.

