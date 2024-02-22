Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Tomlin continues role on NFL Competition Committee

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The committee convenes next week in Indianapolis to continue its annual review of all aspects of the game, including discussion of potential rules changes, player safety, officiating, & the further integration of technology. Learn more about the process: https://t.co/oscCz6pS8Y pic.twitter.com/dzvEzluCWg

Robinson had minimal production but became an integral blocker in their run game as the season went along. He fits the Arthur Smith system well, but his cap hit is too large to justify keeping him at that tag. Maybe they negotiate a new contract to keep him in Pittsburgh, but that seems like one that will happen at some point soon. With his release, they save $10 million on the cap while incurring less than $2 million in dead money.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to an under-the-radar option to replace Chuks Okorafor at right tackle following the veteran’s release. With the hopes of moving Broderick Jones back to the left side this upcoming season, Pittsburgh could look at another second-year player to handle duties on the right side.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo has tossed out Spencer Anderson as a top option for the Steelers’ right tackle job, saying in his latest chat that you can’t rule out the seventh-round pick heading into training camp.