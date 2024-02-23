Steelers Friday mailbag, Pre-NFL Combine

Welcome to the Steelers Friday mailbag, where we answer your questions. Thank you to the BTSC community for your continued support. Time to open the envelopes.

Q: Any idea if the scouting process will change? A lot of recent whiffs on the OL and DL, but the OL and DL coaches remain even with a new OC.- plukacs

A: I mean we can certainly hope. With the likes of Dan Moore and Kendrick Green both being drafted in the last handful of years, as well as guys like DeMarvin Leal and they actually traded up for Isaiahh Loudermilk if you remember, and none of them panned out. Whatever they were seeing from 2020-22, it wasn’t good.

Q: Is it better , in your opinion to keep Pickett this year and be a prove it year. Or bring in someone else?- Robert E Honline (Facebook)

A: You all know how I feel. Having Pickett be the Week 1 starter would be indefensible. Tomlin and Rooney preached winning and wanting to win in the playoffs. You aren’t doing that with a bad quarterback. You can do that in Week 10 vs the Titans (even though you had to overcome a bad Titans team late to do it). You can’t do it against Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow etc.

Q: Which positions do you think are most likely to be filled prior to the draft?- Halo Steel

A: I think they’ll sign a third receiver. Whether it be Tyler Boyd or Noah Brown- someone of that caliber. Think we’ll see a defensive lineman added, as well. We’ll also know who the other quarterback will be prior to the draft. I think they’ll address cornerback and center in the first two rounds.

Q: Are there any quarterbacks the Steelers should be looking at to sign, trade or draft? I really hope they look to write an article on this subject...- Linelonfsteeler915

A: Wait until you hear my Sam Howell argument. I’m kidding. It’s definitely unfamiliar territory being in quarterback hell. I don’t want to write about all the quarterbacks the Steelers could potentially add. I wish they had an elite guy. Unfortunately, they don’t, and the speculation and conversation will loom until they do.

Q: Would you trade T.J. Watt for the No. 1 overall pick?- Jim D. (X)

A: The short answer is yes. The long answer is I would sign or trade for a good quarterback so I wouldn’t have to trade Watt for the opportunity to get one. But if I have to choose between rolling with Pickett or trading Watt to get Williams or Maye, I’m taking the latter. Watt’s great, but they’ve won nothing with him, which is frustrating and not his fault.