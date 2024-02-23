NFL announces $30 million increase for 2024 salary cap

The NFL league office officially announced a record-high NFL salary cap of $255.4 million for the 2024 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared Friday. The salary cap was at $224.8 million in the 2023 season, having seen a $16.6 million increase from the previous year, making this $30 million increase unprecedented.

That is excellent news for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were sitting just over $6 million over the previously projected salary cap of $242 million before the announcement.

The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

While the news does give the Steelers some more flexibility with free agency opening with the start of the new league year on March 13, the bad news is that the additional (and unexpected) increase in available spending applies to other teams in free agency, too.

One slight edge the Steelers get with this increase over other teams — particularly, those in the AFC North — is the fact that they are not paying out a substantial veteran contract at quarterback. Meanwhile, the other three starting quarterbacks in the AFC North, including Joe Burrow (Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Deshaun Watson (Browns) will have a combined cap hit of just over $126 million in the 2024 season, barring any restructured contracts.

Following the release of veteran Mitch Trubisky and with Mason Rudolph set to be a free agent, Kenny Pickett and Trace McSorley are the only two quarterbacks on the Steelers’ payroll for 2024, combining for a cap hit of just under $4 million this season, per Over The Cap. That extra $30 million, should they roll with Pickett and another low-cost option (Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett), would give them substantial flexibility to build around the quarterback position in free agency.

On the flip side, the extra influx of cash also affords them more flexibility to pursue other hot-ticket names — like Kirk Cousins, should they want to take the upgrade.

Does the significant salary cap increase make you feel any differently about the Steelers pursuit of an option like Kirk Cousins or the acquisition of Justin Fields via trade with the fifth-year option exercised in 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!