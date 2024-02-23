Top free agent centers for Steelers to consider in 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’d officially released veteran center Mason Cole ahead of free agency Friday — a move that was long expected after a fairly disastrous 2023 campaign. The release saved the Steelers just under $5 million in cap space for the 2024 season, which is a huge plus as they rumble through the couch cushions looking for change ahead of free agency... but now, they’ll be tasked with finding their future anchor on the offensive line — whether that be in the draft, via trade, or free agency.

Here’s a look at several centers that should be on the Steelers’ radar in free agency, including projected contract values courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Free agent centers the Steelers could consider in 2024

Lloyd Cushenberry (Denver Broncos)

Projected contract: Four years, $57.1 million ($34.25m guaranteed, $14.28 AAV)

Former third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry has spent each of his four seasons with the Denver Broncos and earned himself a nice bag as one of the top available free agent centers this offseason with a solid 2023 campaign. Cushenberry’s strengths, in particular, have been in pass protection — something the Steelers have been sorely missing in recent years — having allowed just 14 total pressures over 17 games this season compared to Cole’s 37 (18 games played).

Mile High Report’s Ross Allen highlighted some of his improvements from the 2023 season:

He improved in each blocking category, but his biggest improvement wasn’t in anything specific, but rather just in his overall presence up front. He looked more in control of the game. He read defenses better and was able to take care of managing blocking assignments. It looked like the rest of the line was more confident in his decision-making as well. And while it is hard to quantify these statements, this is what my eyes were telling me. These new skills transferred over into how well Cushenberry worked with his two guards in the running game. As a center, he was almost always double-teaming with one of his guards, or he was downblocking to cover for the pulling guard. I enjoyed his double-teams with Meinerz the most. They served as a wrecking ball of a tandem, consistently taking care of both their first and second-level assignments. He was clean and didn’t get beat off of the line of scrimmage often.

Connor Williams (Miami Dolphins)

Projected contract: Three years, $22.5 million ($12.5m guaranteed, $7.5m AAV)

Connor Williams might be one of the preferred free agent options at center this offseason, but only for those teams that can afford to wait on his availability after suffering a torn ACL late in the 2023 season. The Steelers can’t really afford to wait on his availability, of course, considering they just released Mason Cole, but if they can find themselves a decent bridge to fill the gap until he’s fully rehabilitated, Williams would be a clutch signing as he enters his age-27 season.

After spending four years with the Cowboys playing the bulk of his rookie contract at left guard, Williams transitioned to center back in 2022 after signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. He’s flourished in that spot, ranked as a top-four center by PFF in each of the past two seasons. Williams has allowed 22 total pressures, including four sacks, in the course of 1,009 pass-blocking opportunities over the past two seasons and offers just as much as a run blocker, with plenty of size at 6’5” and 317 pounds and athleticism to boot.

If they did sign Williams, they’d undoubtedly need a player to bridge the gap until he’s cleared to play. Here are two options they could consider.

Matt Hennessy (Atlanta Falcons)

Projected contract: N/A

You know coaches in a new offense love to bring familiar faces along with them. Matt Hennessy could be a familiar face to tag along with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, having spent three of the four years on his rookie deal under Smith with the Atlanta Falcons. Hennessy’s got a lot of versatility to his game, having been a former three-star recruit at tackle before eventually starting at center for three seasons with Temple.

The Falcons went on to draft Hennessy 78th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he played limited snaps at left guard and center, eventually winning the starting center role in the 2021 season. Though he’s generally had some troubles in pass protection, which is a red flag for any potential suitor, his greatest strength has been as a run blocker, which will undoubtedly be key in Smith’s game plan moving forward. In his only season as a full-time starter on the offensive line (2021), Hennessy earned an 88.1 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked third among all centers to play 300+ snaps on the year.

Notably, Hennessy missed the 2023 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, so his health could be a big question moving forward. However, the familiarity with Smith’s offense, versatility, and low-cost/low-risk contract could keep him on the radar if the Steelers feel comfortable with their depth elsewhere on the offensive line.

Jon Feliciano (San Francisco 49ers)

Projected contract: One year, $2 million ($2m guaranteed, $2m AAV)

Jon Feliciano isn’t the most contemporary option the Steelers could pursue, but he will be affordable and offers one quality that the team will absolutely love — the flexibility to play multiple positions along the offensive line. Feliciano most recently played on a one-year deal with the 49ers, where he split most of his time between left and right guard, just one year after playing a full season at center with the New York Giants. If nothing else, he’s worth an add for that flexibility and depth alone.

Full list of 2024 FA centers available, via Spotrac

*Names in italics denote 2023 starters