Steelers re-sign ERFA OT Dylan Cook

The Steelers have re-signed their first pending free agent this offseason, bringing back offensive tackle Dylan Cook on a one-year deal. This news comes from the Steelers’ transactions page, although it was not officially announced by the team’s social media account. The roster move was first reported by Steelers writer Alex Kozora.

Cook was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he had no leverage in contract negotiations with the Steelers and the team could sign him to a league minimum contract.

Cook went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Montana. He spent his rookie year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6’6, 305-pound tackle then spent 2023 on the Steelers’ 53-man roster, not appearing in any games.

Cook remains an athletic, developmental name in the Steelers’ offensive line room entering the 2024 offseason.