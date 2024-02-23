Friday Happy Hour: February 23

Happy Friday, party people. We’ve made it through another football-less week, but luckily, we’re just days out from the NFL Scouting Combine and not far from free agency… which means we’ll still be in for some action (hopefully) for the Black & Gold.

Grab a beverage and gather round to talk all things football (among other things) with this band of Steelers fans.

With Mason Cole out at center, would you prefer the Steelers pursue a top free agent or draft a center in the top two rounds?

You are Omar Khan for the day and have the ability to sign any single available free agent at any position. Who are you signing? (Mine? Hint: Mike Evans? Star of this open thread’s cover photo. Always been a big fan, and regardless of what the Steelers do at QB, he’d elevate their game — could you IMAGINE Mike Evans lined up opposite of George Pickens my goodness).

The weather has finally turned warm again here in Texas after a relatively chilly winter. What’s your favorite season? (weather-wise — “football” is not an answer in this case!)

What’s your biggest “Steelers regret”? Aka, a player Pittsburgh let walk in FA or traded away that you wish you could have had back

What kind of stat line do you think Kenny Pickett would have to post in the 2024 season to prove to doubters (me being one of them) that he’s the Steelers’ franchise quarterback?

Let’s hear it!