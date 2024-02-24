Navigating Steelers’ ‘tricky’ Kwon Alexander conundrum

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander faces an interesting offseason after tearing his Achilles in November.

On top of recovering from his injury, Alexander has to look for where he will be playing football in 2024. Perhaps a return to the Steelers is in the cards?

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly lists Alexander as one of the best defensive free agents for the Steelers.

Alexander was a late signing by the Steelers to provide depth but moved into being a rotational player before tearing his Achilles in November. Alexander played 56 percent of the defensive snaps in nine games, collecting 41 tackles and a sack as he solidified a unit that was suspect coming into the season. Recovering from an Achilles injury suffered late in the season is tricky. He could be ready for the start of the 2024 season, but his spring and summer reps would be limited. With only Elandon Roberts coming back healthy — as Cole Holcomb will likely take more time to heal from his leg injury — the Steelers need help at inside linebacker … but maybe not with a banged-up and aging Alexander.

Inside linebacker will be addressed by the team at some point this offseason given all the injuries the position has suffered. Alexander is a solid veteran option that can give the team experience and familiarity, but will that translate on the field after his Achilles recovery?

It’s a huge risk if the team re-signs Alexander, but if they can get the production he had before his injury, it could be a bargain buy.