Montravius Adams ‘intriguing’ as Steelers free agency looms

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon have to make a decision on whether or not to re-sign defensive lineman Montravius Adams.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly has Adams as one of the best defensive free agents for the Steelers.

Adams missed four games with an injury but was productive when healthy and still played close to 500 snaps. Even though the Steelers have Keeanu Benton at nose tackle now, Adams’ versatility to play nose, end, and in pass situations makes him intriguing. With an aging defensive line and the possibility that Larry Ogunjobi will be a cap casualty, every defensive lineman on the Steelers’ roster is valuable.

Adams, who turns 29 in July, recorded 24 tackles for the Steelers in a reserve role this past season. He played in nearly half of the team’s snaps this season, so the team would need to find a valuable replacement if he were to walk away.

Sure, the Steelers could give Keeanu Benton some more snaps and draft a younger player to fulfill Adams’ loss if he were to leave, but his versatility on the defensive line is a bonus.

Adams could have interest from other teams in free agency, but the 2017 third-round pick will likely only be signing a one-year deal, which means the Steelers could be seen as his likeliest option as the “hometown favorite.”

If the Steelers bring Adams back in the fold, they’ll have someone who meshes well with the defense and give the incumbent front seven members a player with familiarity from the past two seasons.