Terrible Towel Tales: Cam Heyward calls out fans who tell him to retire

Funny how you get hurt and kill yourself just to get back to play and not be 100 percent. Now they want you to retire cuz I was hurt all year ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ Atleast I know where y’all stand. Yall quick to forget when I am healthy…. But I look forward to reminding yall

The Steelers are still dealing with the repercussions of those draft failures, and very well could draft a center and a tackle to replace Moore and Cole, who replaced Green, this year.

With Cole released, the Steelers will need to bolster the center position between now and April if they want to avoid a similar situation to 2021. There are several options on the free agent market, with recently released former Los Angeles Rams starter Brian Allen and ex-Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer, who has a connection to new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, standing out.