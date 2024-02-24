Terrible Towel Tales: Cam Heyward calls out fans who tell him to retire

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Cam Heyward takes aim at fans who tell him to Retire | Cam Heyward, X
Funny how you get hurt and kill yourself just to get back to play and not be 100 percent. Now they want you to retire cuz I was hurt all year ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ Atleast I know where y’all stand. Yall quick to forget when I am healthy…. But I look forward to reminding yall— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 24, 2024
Steelers Have Intriguing Internal Center Options as Draft Insurance | Alan Saunders, Steelers Now
The Steelers are still dealing with the repercussions of those draft failures, and very well could draft a center and a tackle to replace Moore and Cole, who replaced Green, this year.
With Cole released, the Steelers will need to bolster the center position between now and April if they want to avoid a similar situation to 2021. There are several options on the free agent market, with recently released former Los Angeles Rams starter Brian Allen and ex-Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer, who has a connection to new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, standing out.
Steelers Informed of Najee Harris’ Fifth-Year Option | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers got news of what it would cost to pick up the fifth-year option of running back Najee Harris, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season.
Due to the amount of playing time Harris has accumulated during the last three seasons, the Steelers will need to pay him for the basic fifth-year option on top of a “playing time” addition. That number comes out to $6,790,000 for his option.
