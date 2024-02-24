 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread - All the small things

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
NFL: DEC 10 Ravens at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/ Icon Sportswire

Watching the Habs game, details matter.

Details like Cam hasn’t won a Super Bowl. Details like a forward passing to a D man instead of shooting while on a 3 on 1… Details…

  1. Did details stop the killer Bs from winning 1 (or more) super bowls?
  2. As talented as Big Ben was, who was the most talented player on those Killer Bs rosters?
  3. Which regular season game would you prefer to watch in person, NHL, NBA, or MLB? Why?
  4. Does your answer change for the playoffs?
  5. Who is/was the most dominant athlete you’ve been able to watch? Yes, any “sport”

