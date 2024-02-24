Saturday Night Open Thread - All the small things

Watching the Habs game, details matter.
Details like Cam hasn’t won a Super Bowl. Details like a forward passing to a D man instead of shooting while on a 3 on 1… Details…
- Did details stop the killer Bs from winning 1 (or more) super bowls?
- As talented as Big Ben was, who was the most talented player on those Killer Bs rosters?
- Which regular season game would you prefer to watch in person, NHL, NBA, or MLB? Why?
- Does your answer change for the playoffs?
- Who is/was the most dominant athlete you’ve been able to watch? Yes, any “sport”
Loading comments...