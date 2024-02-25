Will Steelers re-sign CB Levi Wallace?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a choice to make this offseason in regards to cornerback Levi Wallace.

As an impending free agent, Wallace may not be part of the Steelers’ plans next season as he seeks a new opportunity. However, the Steelers may look to prioritize re-signing him.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly lists Wallace as the best defensive free agent for the Steelers.

The Steelers would love to have Wallace back, but surely he’s not at the top of their free-agent priority list even after a season in which he started nine games and played in 16, logging 69 percent of the defensive snaps. With the emergence of Joey Porter Jr. as the clear No. 1 cornerback, the Steelers have the luxury to experiment with their No. 2 guy. Wallace shouldn’t be in high demand, which would allow the Steelers to snoop around free agency for somebody younger with more upside. They were linked to now free-agent cornerback Jaylon Johnson at the trade deadline, but nothing progressed to the point of making a deal. Johnson’s price tag — if the Bears let him get that far — would likely be too hefty for the Steelers to be a legitimate player.

This past season, Wallace recorded 38 tackles and 11 passes defensed with two interceptions.

Losing Wallace wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it would force the Steelers to either sign a replacement or draft a player alongside Joey Porter Jr. There is potential for Pittsburgh to find a better alternative than Wallace in either of those directions, but it may not be worth the risk.

Wallace is serviceable, but by moving on from him, the Steelers could improve at the position by moving in a couple of different directions.