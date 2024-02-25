Bouncing to the Steelers locker room playlist

The Steelers may play a brand of old-school football, but the players’ musical tastes are completely on the cutting edge. Billboard recently shared locker room and practice playlists from across the world of sports, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should come as no surprise, given Pittsburgh’s affinity for Georgia players, that the team is currently into trap music.

Here’s a look at the Steelers locker room playlist from the 2023 NFL season.

Finesse2tymes, “Back End”

From 2022’s mixtape 90 Days. This is the song that put Finesse2tymes on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

Lil Baby, “FR”

From his third album, It’s Only Me, released in 2022. This song peaked at number 76 on the Hot 100, but went to number 34 on the hip-hop charts.

Lil Baby, “California Breeze”

Also from It’s Only Me. This song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest-charting song on the album.

Lil Baby, “Freestyle”

This is the song from 2017 that put Lil Baby on the map for many fans.

Moneybagg Yo, “Ocean Spray”

From last year’s mixtape Hard to Love. It reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 26 on the hip-hop charts.

Bankroll Fresh, “Take Over Your Trap”

The away game victory celebration song. This is the “throwback” of the bunch, as it was originally released in 2015.

Gunna ft. Lil Baby, “25k jacket”

From his third album DS4Ever, released in 2022. It reached number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number nine on the hip-hop charts.

Lil Yachty, “Strike (Holster)”

His return to the melodic rap sound that made him iconic. This reached number 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 20 on the hip-hop charts.

BigXthaPlug, “Levels”

Dallas enters the playlist. The newcomer from Texas has released a debut album called AMAR.

Big Homiie G, “Who Got It”

Representing Memphis, Big Homiie’s album Speak Up G dropped at the end of 2022.

Veeze, “GOMD”

This Detroit rapper landed on all the “Best of 2023” lists with his debut album Ganger.

Babyface Ray, “Ron Artest”

More from the Motor City. Ray was part of XXL magazine’s 2022 “Freshman Class.“ He dropped this single in February of last year.

T-Woo, “Just Vibe”

T-Woo brings a different sound to the locker room, but he’s a very familiar name to Steelers fans — only they know him as 2021 seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood.

T-Woo, “Fun Day”

Norwood released this single in June.

Babyface Ray, “All Star Team”

The lead single from Ray’s latest album Summer’s Mine.

FTO Sett, “Snap”

Representing Memphis, Sett dropped his debut album Life of a SlimeCrook in August, where this track is featured.