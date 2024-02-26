Steelers Mock Draft: Pre NFL-Combine projections for 2024

We’re a little under two months away from the 2024 NFL Draft and in a handful of days, plenty of league hopefuls will take center stage in Indianapolis for the NFL combine. If you weren’t familiar, the combine represents probably the best chance to either improve or reduce your stock. The combine will certainly change how plenty of players are viewed, so consider that when reading this Mock Draft.

I’d also like to mention it’s important to take into consideration the impact free agency will have on the Steelers’ NFL Draft targets. If you see a position that isn’t targeted, that doesn’t mean I’ve chosen to avoid it.

For this exercise, let’s pretend General Manager Omar Khan has signed former Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry to that same spot, and former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd to fill the void in the slot.

Here’s our latest pick-by-pick Steelers mock draft using PFF’s NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

TRADE! Pittsburgh trades picks No. 20 and 237 to the Buffalo Bills for picks No. 28 and 60.

Round 1, No. 28: Amarius Mims, RT, Georgia

First, let’s touch on the trade. This class is one of the deepest in recent memory at both offensive line and cornerback. I accepted this trade from Buffalo, added a second-round pick, and still was able to draft a tackle that many prognosticators have the black and gold selecting at pick 20. To add to my point, both Oklahoma’s mammoth OT Tyler Guyton and West Virginia center Zach Frazier were also on the board at this point.

Mims is a raw prospect, having only eight starts over the past two years. But he’s physical, athletic, and most importantly - an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr.

It's a small sample size for Amarius Mims, but his pass protection numbers are GOOD.



(This OT class is bananas.) pic.twitter.com/1mcX2lg1MI — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) February 22, 2024

Round 2, No. 51: T’vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Every year, we see players slide down the board that we don’t anticipate. That doesn’t mean their stock is falling, it’s just how the chips land sometimes. Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a prime example of that, as he fell out of the first round last season and landed with the team with the first pick in Round 2.

Sweat is a homerun if he’s available at 51. He won the Outland Trophy in 2023, which is handed out to the best interior lineman in college football, along with Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Standing at 6’4, 362 lbs., Sweat is an unmovable presence at nose tackle. He’s also one of the most athletic 362-pound individuals in the history of the sport.

Simply put — he’s the total package.

Round 2, No. 60: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

This is the pick the Steelers acquired from Buffalo for moving down in the first round. There is zero doubt the Steelers will draft an inside linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft, given the injuries they suffered last season from some of the elder statesmen like Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander.

Cooper is a missile that would provide a dynamic the Steelers have been missing ever since the unfortunate loss of Ryan Shazier. He also possesses great instincts and a nose for the football, as he led Texas A&M with 84 tackles and the SEC in tackles for loss with 17. If there’s a knock on Cooper, it’s that he plays too fast sometimes, which leads to over-pursuit and flying by opposing skill players.

Yeah, I get it. This is another player who probably won’t last this far in the process. But I’m in search of perfection here!

Edgerrin Cooper's instincts & closing speed are top tier. LB1 pic.twitter.com/yoRP0KQMGb — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 20, 2024

Round 3, No. 84: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Certainly, this is a longer of a wait here for a cornerback than some would like, but if it ends up with Sainristil, it doesn’t matter. The star nickel defensive back burst onto the scene last year with five interceptions, including two pick-sixes. He also had six pass-breakups - so the guy is what you’d refer to as a modern-day ballhawk.

Why are his ball skills so good you might ask? Well up until 2021, Sainristil was a productive receiver for the Wolverines. He’s an incredible all-around athlete with position versatility, although he’ll lineup primarily in the slot.

Round 4, No. 119: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

The Steelers can afford to take a quarterback around this spot for two reasons. The first is that this feels like a luxury pick, given the fact that the team has back-to-back selections here. The second is that the Steelers are going to need to add not just one, but two signal-callers to their roster this offseason. Why not try and find lightning in the bottle in the range where both Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott were selected?

Pratt is an experienced dual threat who put up an incredibly productive four years at Tulane, completing 60.6% of his passes for 9,611 passing yards, 90 passing touchdowns, 1,147 yards on the ground, and 28 rushing touchdowns.

He has prototypical NFL size — however, there is a rumor that he’s likely to measure in with below-average hand size at the combine. I know most of us are jaded when it comes to that chatter.

Round 4, No. 120: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

I set the over-under on Georgia players drafted by the Steelers at 1.5 so if you bet the over you can collect your earnings if this does come to fruition.

Smith plays downhill with aggression and physicality, which would complement Minkah Fitzpatrick perfectly, allowing him to free-roam in the secondary. He has plenty of experience in both man and zone defenses.

Unlike Amarius Mims, he’s got plenty of experience, having started 26 games at Georgia. This video below will demonstrate the type of physicality Smith would bring to the Burgh’.

Georgia slot/safety Tykee Smith shedding blocks. One of the toughest DBs in this class pic.twitter.com/G3GQ3htmbc — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 17, 2024

Round 6, No. 196: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

It would be fun to pair quarterback Michael Pratt with one of his top weapons in Jackson, bringing the “Green Wave” to the Steel City.

Jackson is an all-purpose threat who would provide an additional weapon in the slot and on special teams for an offense that has consistently lacked explosive plays over the past few seasons. He averaged 17 yards per catch last season for Tulane, which put him squarely on every team’s radar entering the draft.

