Steelers draft profile: T’Vondre Sweat (Defensive tackle, Texas)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl has a reputation of prioritizing the trenches. Could massive defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat be a Steelers draft target?

The basics on T’Vondre Sweat

Position : Defensive tackle

: Defensive tackle Class : Fifth-year senior (Texas)

: Fifth-year senior (Texas) Size : 6’4, 362 pounds

: 6’4, 362 pounds Age : 22

: 22 Projected draft round: 2

Defensive stats via Sports Reference

T’Vondre Sweat scouting report

Chances are, if you’re looking for a nose tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, the first name you’ll come across is Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat.

Sweat is an absolutely massive defender, listed on the Texas website as 6’4, 362 pounds. That type of size and power is evident on tape, with Sweat showcasing a devastating bull rush that very few offensive linemen can handle one-on-one.

T'Vondre Sweat is a FORCE



However, like with wide receiver/cornerback matchups, Senior Bowl clips aren’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to evaluating prospects. Sweat’s physically dominant playing style often worked flawlessly in isolated one-on-ones and against lesser opponents, with the big nose tackle looking like a man among boys in almost every clip. However, against the stronger offensive lines that Texas faced last year, such as Alabama and Washington, Sweat was contained at a much higher rate.

One thing that stood out across the board was that teams don’t like to run at Sweat. And when they did, there were countless examples of him morphing into a black hole against the run, occupying space and destroying anything that came near his vicinity.

And even when Sweat didn’t make the tackle, there were still plenty of examples of him redirecting the play.

At his size, Sweat is primarily a gap-stuffing defensive lineman, and that aspect of his game is elite. Even when he was double-teamed (which happened a lot), I rarely saw him get moved off the ball. Beyond that, he’s a good athlete for 362 pounds with some surprising quickness.

Still, Sweat isn’t the greatest interior pass-rusher, which isn’t all that surprising — it’s rare to find defensive tackles with his skillset excel in that area. As stated earlier, he’s very athletic for his size but not great when it comes to closing in space. There were plenty of plays I saw where Sweat disrupted the pocket but was just a tad too slow to make the tackle.

To a certain extent, that’s just life as an interior lineman in football. However, there’s still some clear improvement to be had in Sweat’s game when it comes to lateral movement. He’s a good linear pass-rusher, but unless the play is right in front of him, he’s often washed out. Similarly, while he has a fantastic bull rush and promising swim move, he doesn’t have the bag of tricks or overall agility that the top pass-rushing defensive linemen in this year’s draft possess (check out Sweat’s teammate Byron Murphy II if that’s what you’re looking for).

This shouldn’t be too concerning — the team that drafts Sweat will be looking for a run-stuffing nose tackle, not the second coming of Aaron Donald — but it does damper some of the first-round hype I’ve seen surrounding Sweat. He’s very good at what he specializes in, but he doesn’t have the all-around skillset of a true blue-chip prospect.

However, there were some instances on tape when I saw Sweat succeed in batting down passes if he couldn’t get home, another big plus in his pass-defense profile. But there were also a number of times when he would have too much forward lean in his rush, resulting in him ending up on the ground instead of making a play. Other times, he was a little slow off the snap and upright, nullifying his leverage and speed-to-power advantage.

Another valid concern regarding Sweat’s draft profile is his overall conditioning. He was a rotational player at Texas who would often be on the sidelines for an extended period of time. This likely had to do with situational football, but there were clearly moments when Sweat was completely out of gas. To his credit, however, Sweat gave his all when on the field, showing some impressive effort for a defensive lineman his size. I particularly liked the play below, where Sweat played through the whistle and sent Kansas State’s quarterback flying upon impact.

It’s also worth noting that for a player his size, Sweat has a remarkably clean medical history. Aside, from an offseason shoulder surgery in 2021, the big nose tackle has been remarkably healthy, appearing in 27 games over the past two seasons.

And if you’d like to read about T’Vondre Sweat as a person, this great profile from The Athletic showcases Sweat’s growth as a player and individual during his time at Texas. He’ll be a great addition to any locker room he’s drafted into.

Overall, Sweat is talented and developed enough as a run-stuffer to be an immediate contributor in early-down situations at the NFL level. Beyond that, he has enough upside athletically and as a pass-rusher to boost his draft stock, making him a high-floor and high-ceiling prospect.

Strengths

Elite run-stuffer, immovable and eats up gaps

Good athleticism and effort for 360 pounds

Powerful bull rush

Game-wrecking potential

Weaknesses

Not an every-down player

Needs to develop more as a pass-rusher

Athletic limitations

What others are saying about T’Vondre Sweat

Chris Pflum of Big Blue View

T’Vondre Sweat projects as a starting defensive tackle with scheme versatility at the NFL level... has surprising upside as a pass rusher thanks to his burst, short-area quickness, agility and active hands. He may never be a consistent or truly dominant pass rush threat, but his ability to collapse the pocket or generate pressure up the middle should be respected by offensive coordinators.

Michael Peterson of Bolts from the Blue

Massive size and frame that you simply cannot teach. Despite being 6’4, he has an incredibly natural ability to drop his center of gravity to stonewall double teams at the line of scrimmage... When blockers do figure his game out, he needs to be able to work counters to their counters. If he can do this, I think his ceiling becomes even more sky-high.

Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network

Overall, Sweat has the size, strength, and football IQ to be a dominant interior presence along the defensive line. However, questions of snap count and consistency will come into play as far as how impactful he can consistently be on the next level... Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter

T’Vondre Sweat’s fit with the Steelers

If the Steelers plan on Keeanu Benton filling a Cam Heyward-esque role in future, T’Vondre Sweat would be a great pairing, shoring up the core of the Steelers’ defensive line for the next several years. At the moment, he’s too much of a one-dimensional player to be worth the luxury pick in the first round (especially for a team with as many needs as Pittsburgh), but if Sweat is available in the second or even the third round, he’d be an excellent choice for the black and gold.

TL;DR: Sweat is a massive, plug-and-play interior run-stuffer with some pass-rushing upside. However, he’ll likely never be an every-down player due to his size.

What are your thoughts on T’Vondre Sweat? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!