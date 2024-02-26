Free agents Steelers could sign to implement Arthur Smith's vision on offense in 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely soon part ways with veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson due to his high salary cap number in 2024. With that, new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith seems likely bring in a receiver familiar with his scheme to fit the bill of their WR3 — a position unlikely to see a large number of targets and who will be spending a lot of time blocking.

Unfortunately, current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin Jr. due to his stature is too small to box out defenders at his size of 5’9 162 pounds; he’s just simply not going to win the line of scrimmage. He gives the effort, but a linebacker or a safety is just too tall of a task to ask him to routinely drive out the way. The options the Steelers could be considering bringing in would likely reduce his snaps on offense.

Not all receivers are able square up and truly block a defender; some really will just get in the way. However, for a team that wants to be run-dominant like Pittsburgh does, the downfield blocking by the receivers will have to get markedly better in order to turn those explosive run plays of 20 yards into 40, or even 60-yard plays.

There are several cost-friendly, block-first-mindset receivers set to hit free agency this offseason that the Steelers could consider If they don't decide to bring Allen Robinson back on a smaller contract. Here are a few free agents the Steelers could consider in free agency at a salary cost to match those expectations, who have worked under Arthur Smith at his recent NFL stops.

Mack Hollins (Atlanta Falcons)

Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Height/weight : 6’4”, 209 pounds

: 6’4”, 209 pounds Career receptions : 131

: 131 Career receiving yards: 1,691 yards

NFL journeyman Mack Hollins is not much of a receiving threat; that much is clear from his career-average numbers of 21.8 receptions and 281.8 yards per season. However, he's exactly the kind of receiver you put out on the field to occasionally act as an extra tight end in the blocking game. Hollins still needs to be accounted for in the receiving game, however, so there's not a flashing red light on his head when he's out there that a running play is coming.

Hollins is an older receiver, much in the way of veteran Allen Robinson, so they shouldn't commit too much money to him. However, he is a far superior blocker to Robinson if it comes down to a choice between the two. So, no one should be surprised if Robinson is released and Hollins comes in on a reasonable one-year deal as his replacement.

Mack Hollins market value estimate: One year, $1.975 million

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Age : 26 years old

: 26 years old Height/weight : 6'2”, 211 pounds

: 6'2”, 211 pounds Career receptions : 94

: 94 Career receiving yards: 1,276 yards

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a younger alternative to both Mack Hollins and Allen Robinson as bigger-body blocking options. There's the possibility of arguably more receiving potential with Westbrook-Ikhine versus Hollins, who outside of one season, hasn't done much as a receiver. Westbrook-Ikhine has posted 370+ receiving yards and 3+ touchdowns in each of his last three seasons.

With him being a younger option, there's a more likely chance that the Steelers would possibly look to sign him to a longer deal than with an older player. Like Hollins, Westbrook-Ikhine shows up in the running game as a solid blocker.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine market value estimate: Two years, $5.25 million

WR Van Jefferson (Atlanta Falcons)

Age : 27 years old

: 27 years old Height/weight : 6’1”, 200 pounds

: 6’1”, 200 pounds Career receptions : 113

: 113 Career receiving yards: 1,600

Wide receiver Van Jefferson arguably has the most receiving potential of the free agents connected to Arthur Smith, having never reached his full potential as a former second-round pick coming out of Florida. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could just never get Jefferson going with the Rams. This is a bit surprising, given Jefferson was paired up with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — one of the league's better deep passers. The Rams ended up trading Jefferson to the Falcons in early October, though he failed to make a huge mark on the stat sheet, amassing just 12 catches for 101 yards over 12 games. However, you can't expect too much out of a mid-season receiver acquisition.

The Falcons hired long-deserving new head coach Raheem Morris this off-season, and with a new regime in town, they could very well let Jefferson walk in free agency.

Van Jefferson market value estimate: 2 years, $6 million

FB Keith Smith (Atlanta Falcons)

Age : 31 years old

: 31 years old Height/weight : 6'0’, 240 pounds

: 6'0’, 240 pounds Career rushing attempts : 22

: 22 Career rushing yards : 53

: 53 Career receptions : 38

: 38 Career receiving yards: 238

That's right Steelers Nation, the Steelers are going to get back to the old I formation with a veteran fullback leading the way. Sure, Keith Smith is a fullback and not a wide receiver, but since we’re discussing blocking in an Arthur Smith, he still felt worthy of mentioning.

Though Connor Heyward may continue to see some snaps at that position, he's more like old Steelers fullback/tight end Matt Cushing — sort of a do-it-all, wearing-multiple-hats type who former HC Bill Cowher once comically referred to as slush instead of slash. However, he's not as natural as a lead blocker, so the team is likely to consider adding an outside option, having utilized a fullback on 6.3% of offensive plays during Smith’s three seasons with the Falcons — the fifth-highest rate in the league in that span over the regular and postseason.

That search should point them right to Keith Smith. He's an older player, so they probably won't give him a long-term contract offer. However, he has experience with Arthur Smith playing under him for each of Smith’s three seasons as the Falcons’ head coach, logging 10+ snaps in all but one of his 13 games in 2023. He missed the last four games of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury, though he should be ready to go for the off-season program.