Steelers draft profile 2024: Michael Pratt (Quarterback, Tulane)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

The Steelers will most certainly add a quarterback from outside of the organization this offseason, and I don’t anticipate it being just one. Following the release of QB Mitchell Trubisky and the uncertainty surrounding free agent QB Mason Rudolph, I think the 2024 NFL Draft is a spot where Pittsburgh could add another arm.

My best guess is that arm will be taken somewhere in the middle ground. Let’s take a look at one of those candidates:

The basics on Michael Pratt

Postion : Quarterback

: Quarterback Class : Senior (Tulane)

: Senior (Tulane) Size : 6’3, 220 pounds

: 6’3, 220 pounds Age : 22 years old

: 22 years old Projected draft round: 3rd-5th

Michael Pratt scouting report

Michael Pratt is one of the more experienced QBs in this draft class. He took over Tulane’s starting job three games into the Green Wave’s 2020 season and held down the starting gig ever since. Pratt completed 60.6% of his passes and tossed 90 TDs and 26 INTs throughout his tenure. But his ability to make plays with his legs is what pops when you turn on the tape.

He may not have the strongest arm or the freakish athleticism, but he’s a proven winner who wants the ball in his hands at crucial moments. Let’s highlight some of the plays that will allow you to make your judgments on the signal-caller.

vs. USC (Cotton Bowl Classic) January 2nd, 2023

This is a game in which Pratt illustrated a 14-point comeback in the final moments to secure a win in the biggest game of his life — and one of the biggest games in program history.

Pratt was consistently impressive when it came to RPOs throughout his career. In this clip, he demonstrates his ability to read the EDGE and shows off his above-average rushing ability for a huge play.

Pratt’s quick recognition of a zone-drop disguise here results in a great throw in a relatively tight window that ultimately went for a TD. Something you’ll see in these clips is that Pratt doesn’t bail from the pocket when it starts to collapse. That’s quite refreshing for Steelers fans.

The Tulane signal-caller often plays his best when the game is on the line. He demonstrates that on this 4th and 6 with everything riding on it, once again using his legs to create something out of nothing.

There are times when Pratt simply tries to do too much. Sometimes his greatest strength can be his greatest weakness. Here he takes an inexcusable sack which results in a loss of roughly 20 seconds.

I’m not sure if you’re able to handle what I’m about to say here. Certain plays that Pratt made gave me Ben Roethlisberger- vibes. A very poor man’s Roethlisberger. I understand that I’m putting this projected 4th round pick in the same sentence as a Hall of Famer. That’s not a prediction I’m making. But he has plays that will make you do a double take. double-take

Maybe none greater than the one below.

vs. North Texas, October 21st, 2023

Based on the USC game alone you probably think I’ve graded Pratt as the top player in the class. We’ve highlighted plenty of good, but now it’s time to take a glance at some of the bad. That includes careless with the football at times and questionable decision-making.

In the clip below, Pratt makes the correct decision on the RPO, but fumbles at the goal-line. This is a game against North Texas — not exactly a D-1 powerhouse.

It’s not a great sign that he played one of his worst games against one of the weaker teams on Tulane’s schedule. Pratt had two key first-half-turnovers, including this terrible pass into double coverage that floated into a defender's arms. He leads the receiver inside and doesn’t exactly throw a frozen rope.

I’ll end with one of the most refreshing things I consistently saw from the experienced signal-caller — his willingness to stand in the pocket and absorb a huge hit while delivering an accurate pass. I sound like a broken record at this point, but as you probably know, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett often bails on a clean pocket.

I don’t want to badger you with too much tape, but it’s important to mention that this was another game that was decided in the final minutes. And you guessed it - Pratt scored the game-winning TD on the ground.

Strengths

Throws well on the move

Not afraid of contact

Insanely good pump fake

First-rate intangibles

Weaknesses

Can be careless at times with the football

Below-average arm strength

Questionable decision making

What others are saying about Michael Pratt

Michael Pratt in a Shanahan offense would be a nice fit. I like his game. Smart, accurate and has a good-enough arm. Throws with ease. Lack of big-time competition hurts, but plenty of good tape. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 25, 2024

Michael Pratt has 9 inch hands..



In comparison Michael Penix measured in at the senior bowl with 10 3/8" hands..



pic.twitter.com/cmBDplT1GI — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) February 20, 2024

I went this far without mentioning the small hands. At this point, I just can’t take it anymore! Although it’s something that won’t have teams running to the podium.

For what it’s worth, he did not receive rave reviews for his Senior Bowl performance. He was often inaccurate and didn’t necessarily display the arm strength of some of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Michael Pratt’s fit with the Steelers

Pratt is the ultimate competitor. He doesn’t crumble under pressure, either in the pocket or in big moments. Watching Kenny Pickett makes this guy look like Big Ben. I think he’s worth a shot in the fourth round if he’s available as a developmental quarterback — a spot where Pittsburgh holds two consecutive picks at 120 and 121.

What are your thoughts on Michael Pratt? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!