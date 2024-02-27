Terrible Towel Tales: Damar Hamlin hoping to return to Pittsburgh one day

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t start training camp for another few months but they’re already working on stocking the roster with some depth at linebacker. The Steelers claimed former Baltimore Raven Jeremiah Moon a month ago but the move was deferred until after the Super Bowl. He was technically a free agent but the Steelers held exclusive rights to him. That gave Moon the choice of sitting out the 2024 season or signing a one-year deal worth $915,000 with Pittsbugh. Moon chose the latter, according to reports from Steelers Now and Steelers Depot.

Those options include the ones surrounding Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft made by a different regime. A report from NBC Sports Monday hinted the Bears could keep Fields and trade out of the No. 1 slot, which would allow for more capital to be obtained to build around Fields. But with Fields set to enter his fourth season and with a $25.7 million fifth-year option to decide on, the common speculation is the Bears could seek a trade partner for the 24-year old and select one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels in this upcoming draft. That is where the Steelers come into play. Rumblings have come forward of the Steelers being a potential suitor for him, given Mike Tomlin’s reported fandom of him dating to that 2021 draft coupled with the team’s desire to jump-start 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett with competition. According to odds from DraftKings, the Falcons are the current favorites to land Fields, while the Bears have the second-highest odds. The Steelers hold their third-highest odds at being Fields’ next team at plus-300.