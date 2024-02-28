 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three top defensive prospects have formal meetings with Steelers

Multiple prospects meet with Pittsburgh

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Clemson v South Carolina Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

NFL Combine week is well underway, and prospects began taking the podium on Wednesday to speak to the media.

Defensive linemen and linebackers were the first group to speak, and several of them confirmed they have had formal meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Texas A&M edge rusher Edgerrin Cooper, and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson have all confirmed they have had formal meetings with Pittsburgh.

Colson totaled 256 tackles in three years with the Wolverines. Trotter is one of the names that has been heavily mocked to the Steelers on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. He had 15 tackles for loss in 2023 and 5.5 sacks, as well. Cooper is a sleeper that could very well go to Pittsburgh. He had 84 total tackles in 2023, including 17 for loss and eight sacks. It’s not a matter of if the Steelers will look to bulk up their front seven, it’s a matter of when in the draft they decide to do so.

