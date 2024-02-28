Three top defensive prospects have formal meetings with Steelers

NFL Combine week is well underway, and prospects began taking the podium on Wednesday to speak to the media.

Defensive linemen and linebackers were the first group to speak, and several of them confirmed they have had formal meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Texas A&M edge rusher Edgerrin Cooper, and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson have all confirmed they have had formal meetings with Pittsburgh.

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. says he met with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers at the NFL Combine.



Detailed his great respect for Tomlin as a coach and his presence that commanded a room.



Trotter called the Steelers a 'great organization.'

Colson totaled 256 tackles in three years with the Wolverines. Trotter is one of the names that has been heavily mocked to the Steelers on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. He had 15 tackles for loss in 2023 and 5.5 sacks, as well. Cooper is a sleeper that could very well go to Pittsburgh. He had 84 total tackles in 2023, including 17 for loss and eight sacks. It’s not a matter of if the Steelers will look to bulk up their front seven, it’s a matter of when in the draft they decide to do so.