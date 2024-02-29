2024 NFL Combine Open Thread DL and LBs

The NFL in its infinite wisdom decided to go with the NFL Channel only this year.

The Steelers hold picks #20 - 1st, #51 - 2nd, #84 - 3rd, #120 & #121 - 4th, #197 - 6th, #238 - 7th. They really need to hit those picks in the first four rounds again this season.

Today we have DL and LBs, I don’t think they’ll choose an OLB this draft but they need an DL and ILB. Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of DL or ILBs that fit available.

DL of some interest:

T’Vondre Sweat: Texas - 6’ 4”, 362lbs. If he falls to 51 it might be too much to resist. I don’t think he will though.

McKinnley Jackson: Texas A&M - 6’ 2” 325lbs. Could be an option at 84.

Khristian Boyd: Northern Iowa - 6’ 2” 320. Someone to look at 238.

ILBs to watch: All look like 3rd round products.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: Clemson - 6’ 0” 230lbs. Probably will be gone before 84.

Junior Colson: Michigan - 6’ 2” 235lbs.

Cedric Gray: North Carolina - 6’ 2” 232lbs.

Let us know who you’re keeping an eye on so we can watch too.