Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers no longer heavy favorites for Justin Fields

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
After 30 NFL seasons, Hillgrove retires | Bob Labriola, Steelers.com
It was 1994, the telephone rang, and as he had done throughout his professional life both literally and metaphorically, Bill Hillgrove answered the call.
“At the time, Tony Quatrini was the sales manager at WTAE radio. He called me and said, ‘Mr. (Dan) Rooney keeps asking for your (audition) tape,’” said Hillgrove about that conversation. “I said to Tony that I never submitted one. He said, ‘Well, he has a tape of you, and he’s using it to compare you to the other applicants.’”
Following the 1993 NFL season, Jack Fleming’s retirement after decades as the team’s play-by-play announcer had created an opening, and the Steelers were conducting a search for his replacement. Yes, there was a job opening, but Bill Hillgrove already had a job. Several jobs, in fact.
Justin Fields trade rumors tracker: Latest news on Steelers, Falcons, other potential 2024 landing spots | Kyle Irving, Sporting News
DraftKings installed the Falcons as a heavy favorite to land Fields after originally removing the odds to land him on Wednesday.
The Falcons now have -425 odds to acquire Fields, an implied probability of 80.95% that Atlanta will be the team to trade for the 2021 first-round pick.
Below is a look at the eight teams with the best odds to land Fields, via DraftKings:
Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL offseason primer: What do they do at QB? | Charles McDonald, Yahoo
Why the holes? When asked if Pickett will be the starting QB next season, Tomlin said “there will be competition,” which seems like a strong indication the team plans to add to the QB room in either the draft or free agency. The Steelers are reportedly interested in pending free agent Ryan Tannehill. As for cornerback, the team needs a youth movement. Joey Porter Jr. is a star, but that group is incredibly thin as things stand right now. And offensive line is a need on a unit that lacks star power.
Do they have the money? A bit. The Steelers are projected to have $9.6 million in cap space, so there’s some more work to be done if they want to make big changes.
