Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers no longer heavy favorites for Justin Fields

It was 1994, the telephone rang, and as he had done throughout his professional life both literally and metaphorically, Bill Hillgrove answered the call. “At the time, Tony Quatrini was the sales manager at WTAE radio. He called me and said, ‘Mr. (Dan) Rooney keeps asking for your (audition) tape,’” said Hillgrove about that conversation. “I said to Tony that I never submitted one. He said, ‘Well, he has a tape of you, and he’s using it to compare you to the other applicants.’” Following the 1993 NFL season, Jack Fleming’s retirement after decades as the team’s play-by-play announcer had created an opening, and the Steelers were conducting a search for his replacement. Yes, there was a job opening, but Bill Hillgrove already had a job. Several jobs, in fact.

DraftKings installed the Falcons as a heavy favorite to land Fields after originally removing the odds to land him on Wednesday. The Falcons now have -425 odds to acquire Fields, an implied probability of 80.95% that Atlanta will be the team to trade for the 2021 first-round pick. Below is a look at the eight teams with the best odds to land Fields, via DraftKings: