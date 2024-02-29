NFL combine schedule 2024: When, how to watch the Steelers’ top draft prospects

Testing for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday afternoon, with defensive linemen and linebackers participating in drills, working through the rest of the position groups day by day before Steelers fans get to the finale they’ve all been waiting for — offensive linemen — on Sunday, March 3.

Undoubtedly, the most glaring needs on the Steelers’ draft board will be offensive line (center and tackle), cornerback and inside linebacker. Steelers fans will have plenty to watch throughout the weekend to catch up with some of their favorite NFL draft prospects looking to make their way into the league

Here’s a full look at the schedule of when to watch each position group at the 2024 NFL Combine. Watch coverage of each day’s action live on NFL Network.

Thursday, February 29

Defensive linemen and linebackers — 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1

Defensive backs and tight ends — 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs — 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3

Offensive line — 1 p.m. ET

If you don’t have access to watch NFL Network via a cable subscription, fans can watch coverage of the NFL combine using a subscription to NFL+. NFL+ offers users access to watch NFL Network, in addition to live local and primetime games throughout the NFL regular season and postseason. NFL+ is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually, allowing users to log in on NFL apps on their mobile devices, smart TVs, tablets and more.