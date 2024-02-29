Multiple cornerback prospects praise Mike Tomlin at NFL Combine

It seems that no matter where you go in the NFL sphere, everyone has nothing but great things to say about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

That includes several defensive back prospects who took the podium today at the NFL Combine.

Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson said he spoke with Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin at the Senior Bowl. Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette followed up and asked Jackson his thoughts on Tomlin, to which Jackson said the Steelers’ head coach “Got that dog mentality” and says their interaction went very well.

University of Pittsburgh defensive back MJ Devonshire also spoke highly of Tomlin.

“I speak with Coach Tomlin all the time,” Devonshire said. “He asked me if I was ready to come to the big leagues. I told him ‘you know the answer.’”

Devonshire also added that there has been interest shown in him by the Steelers.

With cornerback being an obvious need for Pittsburgh, it is very possible we see one of these guys hear their names called by the Steelers in two months time.