Two top cornerback prospects have formal meetings with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily expected to take a cornerback early in the NFL Draft, and several top prospects have confirmed that they have met formally with the Steelers.

Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Michigan’s Mike Sainristil have both had formal meetings with the Steelers. Sainristil added that he models his game after former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton.

The Steelers had a formal meeting with Kool-Aid McKinstry. Add another top cornerback to the meetings list. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 29, 2024

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil says that he models his game after Mike Hilton and he’s met with the Steelers. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 29, 2024

McKinstry is a no-doubt first-round pick. It’s a matter of where he goes on Day 1, not if he goes. Depending on what the Steelers decide to do, and how they rank their list of needs, he could hear his name called by the Steelers as their first-round pick.

Sainristil is a projected Day 2 guy, and had a really nice year at Michigan, specifically making a big splash play with a game-sealing interception in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Washington. Either guy would be great additions to the Steelers’ secondary that may be getting much younger this offseason.