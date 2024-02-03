Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers should add Mike Vrabel to coaching staff

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers should hire former Coach of the Year with all HC vacancies filled | Aaron Becker, Yardbarker
The Steelers similarly added Brian Flores, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Vikings, in 2022 as their senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach. Vrabel could follow suit after serving as the Texans linebackers coach from 2014-16 and defensive coordinator in 2017 before joining Tennessee.
Vrabel also already has a good rapport with Pittsburgh’s new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith was Vrabel’s OC with the Titans from 2019-20 and the two could now pick up right where they left off in the Steel City.
DK’s Daily Shot of Steelers: The No. 1 priority | Dejan Kovacevic, DK Pittsburgh Sports
Welcome to the DK Pittsburgh Sports podcasting network and a new Daily Shot of Steelers, my every-weekday, 20-minute program on the local football franchise. Today’s episode: The No. 1 priority ... has been the No. 1 priority for a long, long time, right?
He grew up in the Steelers’ backyard. Now he has the makings of a fan favorite | Mike DeFabo, The Athletic
If you’re looking for one snap that sums up West Virginia center Zach Frazier, look no further than the last play of his decorated college career.
With just 1:14 remaining in the regular-season finale, the Mountaineers trailed Baylor by four points and needed to drive 80 yards for the win. On the first play of the drive, receiver Hudson Clement caught a short pass and was tied up short of the sticks. Frazier wrapped the 6-foot-1, 199-pound receiver in a bear hug and, more or less, lugged him ahead for the first down to temporarily stop the clock.
