Submit your questions for a special SUNDAY Steelers mailbag

After a busy week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, there was no mailbag on Friday, as I was in the air or in an airport throughout the day on the voyage back to Pittsburgh.

That said, we’ll have a Sunday mailbag this week, which is fitting considering the Senior Bowl will be all wrapped up, and there is no game of importance this Sunday.

So, submit your questions and return Sunday morning to have your questions answered.

Questions can be submitted in the comment section of this post. Thank you to our readers and the entire BTSC community for your continued support.