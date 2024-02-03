Steelers to interview three candidates for positions on offensive staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers named former Atlanta Falcons head coach and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator earlier this week, and they aren’t done.

According to Noah Strackbein of All Steelers, Pittsburgh is set to meet with multiple position coaches around the league for roles on their new offensive staff.

Los Angeles Chargers passing game specialist Tom Arth, Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Charles London, and New York Jets wide receivers coach Zach Azzani will meet with the team.

The #Steelers are set to interview three offensive coaching candidates with experience as passing-game coordinators, sources say https://t.co/0sI83cbWxT — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) February 3, 2024

The Steelers seem adamant on becoming more of a progressive passing offense, and expanding the staff with a pass-game coordinator would signify that to be true.

Arth was the head coach at Akron from 2019-21 before joining the Chargers in 2022. London was with Smith in Atlanta from 2021-22 as his quarterbacks coach before joining the Tennessee Titans’ staff in 2023. Azzani has been a wide receivers coach since 2015 when he doubled as the pass game coordinator with the Titans. He has also had stints with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and most recently the New York Jets in 2023.