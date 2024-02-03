Saturday Night Open Thread - Get to the Chopper!

RIP Carl Weathers. Such a great career. Brought many of us many, many great cinema moments.
- Now that the football season is over, what have you been doing with your free time?
- I am making you SR VP of Marketing for the NFL for a day. You need to replace the Gronk gimmick (kicking field goal) with something better. What’s your pitch?
- Outside of a chip in the football to allow for accurate measurements of yards gained, what tech change would you make to game?
- Best Carl Weathers movie moment?
- I bought a new smoker this week and plan on smoking a couple of chickens tomorrow. What other food should I do over the next few weeks? As usual, snot bonus points for recipes!
Loading comments...