Steelers mailbag: Who impressed at the Senior Bowl?

Welcome to the Steelers mailbag where we answer your questions every week. Thank you to the BTSC community for the continued support. Time to open the envelopes.

Q: Are post season senior bowl games really just a combine-lite? Has any player really boosted their draft stock in a big way because of their performance in any of those bowl games?- p-squared

A: I’d say in cases of total domination, you can raise your stock substantially. Especially if you enter the week with questions on certain aspects of your game. The best example of that is Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. Many had questions about his ability to play press man, and he answered those questions by basically running routes for guys throughout the week in one-on-ones. So for a guy like that, that takes him from a early second-round pick to a guy that may go in the top 20. It can go the other way, though, if you really struggle.

Q: At #20, do you take OT Fuaga or Center Jackson Powers-Johnson? How about using your other five picks to move up and choose both? Your first and second to get Fuaga, and your third, two fourths, and sixth (and seventh?) to get JPJ at Center in Round 2!! Sign vet FAs and UDFAs to fill out the rest of the roster. - DCBill

A: JPJ isn’t getting to the second round. I doubt he gets past Miami at 21. I would take him at 20, and take someone like a Patrick Paul out of Houston in the second round to fill the need at tackle.

Q: Did you see any senior QBs that may make a good 3rd QB on the Steelers roster?- Polamolicules Dude

A: The short answer is no. Sam Hartman and Joe Milton were both bad. Carter Bradley from South Alabama was the second best quarterback in Mobile throughout the week, so maybe him? Other guys like Penix and Nix aren’t going to be third quarterbacks when drafted.

Q: Give a sleeper prospect that you would like the Steelers to take as a late rounder or UDFA that you seen at the Senior Bowl.- Pittsblitz56

A: Linebacker Jackson Sirmon from Cal had a really nice week. Really good coverage off-ball linebacker. Picked off a Joe Milton throw in the red zone that was thrown like a 97 mph fastball in team drills, broke up a pass that almost led to another interception a few plays prior to that. Projected UDFA that I’d like to see in camp.