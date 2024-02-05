Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ T.J. Watt named DPOY in player poll

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year vote in a poll among 35 anonymous players conducted by Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Watt received six votes, ahead of Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland with 5.5. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons received 3.5 votes and three votes, respectively. Others receiving votes included Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, Falcons safety Jessie Bates, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, and Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

In the least surprising NFL news of the week, former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict admitted he played dirty when he went against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burfict made the admission in a TikTok video in which he claimed he didn’t hit players late all the time other than against the Steelers. I’m sure fans of other teams would counter this given his extensive history of fines. Nevertheless, there’s no doubt Burfict always went above and beyond when it came to his dirty play against the Steelers.