 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Steelers moving on from WR coach Frisman Jackson

The Steelers have another spot to fill on their 2024 coaching staff.

By Ryland Bickley
/ new
Wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands on the sideline against the New York Jets during a game at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Steelers are moving on from wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson this offseason, per a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

Jackson has been with the Steelers for the past two seasons. Over that time he’s helped coach and develop wide receivers such as George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

Jackson joins a growing list of departing Steelers coaches in 2024, joining offensive assistant Genn Thomas, strength and conditioning coach Marcel Pastoor, assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Rodain Delus. Additionally, Steelers quarterbacks coach and interim play-caller Mike Sullivan remains a name to watch as other teams search for new offensive coordinators.

With so many departures this offseason, expect a significantly different Steelers coaching staff for the 2024 season.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...