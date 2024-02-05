Report: Steelers moving on from WR coach Frisman Jackson

The Steelers are moving on from wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson this offseason, per a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

WR coach Frisman Jackson is out, the latest move on Mike Tomlin's staff. Others to follow? https://t.co/GqcA4KGnKD via @PittsburghPG — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 5, 2024

Jackson has been with the Steelers for the past two seasons. Over that time he’s helped coach and develop wide receivers such as George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

Jackson joins a growing list of departing Steelers coaches in 2024, joining offensive assistant Genn Thomas, strength and conditioning coach Marcel Pastoor, assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Rodain Delus. Additionally, Steelers quarterbacks coach and interim play-caller Mike Sullivan remains a name to watch as other teams search for new offensive coordinators.

With so many departures this offseason, expect a significantly different Steelers coaching staff for the 2024 season.