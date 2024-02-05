Steelers a candidate to play in first-ever Week 1 Friday game in 2024

The NFL announced that they’d be hosting the league’s first-ever Week 1 Friday game in the 2024 NFL season, set to be played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles would host the matchup as the home team, which means the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the other team set to travel for the first international game of the season.

This will make the first time that the NFL ever has played an opening-week Friday night game. https://t.co/VZABcsWFhj pic.twitter.com/cymVgaNjv3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

The Eagles are set to play nine home games this season, with opponents including the entire NFC East (Commanders, Cowboys, Giants), as well as the Steelers, Browns, Panthers, Falcons, Jaguars and Packers. That means one of these teams will be the Eagles’ opponent, though fans will have to wait until the official NFL schedule release in May before they know which of these teams will face Philly to open up the season.

If the Steelers were to face the Eagles in Week 1, it would mark their second international game since the NFL International Series kicked off back in 2007. They faced the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium back in 2013 — the league’s first season with multiple international games. They lost 27-34 during the Killer B’s era.