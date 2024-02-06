Steelers work out 2 TEs Monday with Arthur Smith connections

The Steelers worked out tight ends Dakota Allen and Parker Hesse on Monday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers worked out tight ends Dakota Allen and Parker Hesse today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 6, 2024

Allen, not to be confused with the NFL linebacker of the same name, played college football for Eastern Kentucky. In his final collegiate season, 2022, the 6’4, 249-pound tight end recorded 26 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns before his season was cut short by an ACL injury.

Allen has a small connection to new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as he worked out for the Atlanta Falcons in August of 2023.

Hesse has a bigger connection to Smith, as he was with the Falcons from 2021-22, appearing in 25 games over that span and recording 14 receptions for 132 yards. However, Hesse was efficient on his limited touches, with nine of his catches going for first downs.

Hesse played college football at Iowa. The 6’3, 261-pound tight end entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent pickup by the Tennessee Titans. The team’s offensive coordinator at the time was Smith.

Both tight ends have yet to sign with the Steelers, but they might represent the first roster moves made with Arthur Smith’s new-look Pittsburgh offense in mind.