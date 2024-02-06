Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers could open season in Brazil

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers free agents: Ranking the top 10, led by Mason Rudolph | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
1. QB Mason Rudolph (28)
If the Steelers want Rudolph back to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starter job legitimately, they can surely make that happen before the opening of free agency. All it would take is an offer that Rudolph couldn’t refuse along with a scout’s honor promise that there would be an open competition.
Both of those things land squarely on the organization, and if you listen to Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II, they want to re-sign Rudolph, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Pickett and Rudolph’s strong finish to the season.
Kelce Brothers Shout Out Steelers | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get love from Jason and Travis Kelce, and it appears they are the heavy favorite in a tournament about which name in the NFL is the best.
The Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, is hosting a tournament on X (formerly known as Twitter) to decide on the best team name in the NFL. The Steelers’ first matchup was against the Houston Texans. From there, they moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, and both brothers said they would pick Pittsburgh.
International Game Back in Play for Steelers | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves opening the 2024 season in São Paulo, Brazil, as the NFL announced the Philadelphia Eagles will host their Week 1 game on Friday night in South America, prior to the first Sunday of the season.
The Steelers are supposed to play on the road against the Eagles this season, making them a potential opponent for the season-opener. Pittsburgh was not given an international game in 2024 prior to Philadelphia being announced as the team to host in Brazil.
