Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers could open season in Brazil

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

1. QB Mason Rudolph (28) If the Steelers want Rudolph back to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starter job legitimately, they can surely make that happen before the opening of free agency. All it would take is an offer that Rudolph couldn’t refuse along with a scout’s honor promise that there would be an open competition. Both of those things land squarely on the organization, and if you listen to Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II, they want to re-sign Rudolph, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Pickett and Rudolph’s strong finish to the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get love from Jason and Travis Kelce, and it appears they are the heavy favorite in a tournament about which name in the NFL is the best. The Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, is hosting a tournament on X (formerly known as Twitter) to decide on the best team name in the NFL. The Steelers’ first matchup was against the Houston Texans. From there, they moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, and both brothers said they would pick Pittsburgh.