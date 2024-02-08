How to watch the 2023-24 NFL Honors ceremony

Will Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt walk away with his second Defensive Player of the Year award again for the 2023-24 season? Fans will soon get their answer, with the annual NFL Honors ceremony taking place Thursday night, where the winner of DPOY, NFL MVP, and more will be announced in Las Vegas, just days out from Super Bowl kickoff.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will host this year’s NFL Honors ceremony — his third time hosting NFL Honors, including the 2017 and 2021 NFL awards shows.

How to watch the NFL Honors ceremony

Date: Thursday, February 8

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, NFL Network

Live stream: CBS app, NFL app, Paramount+, NFL+

The 2023-24 NFL Honors award ceremony will air on CBS and NFL Network, which means you’ll also be able to watch on the CBS or NFL apps with a valid login. Those without a cable login can watch with a subscription to Paramount+ ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) OR with an NFL+ subscription. An NFL+ subscription will also provide users access to watch NFL Network, which is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

Here’s a look at the full list of awards up for grabs at this year’s NFL Honors ceremony.

