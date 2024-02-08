 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2023-24 NFL Honors ceremony

Will Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt walk away with his second Defensive Player of the Year award?

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

T.J. Watt reacts as he receives the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award during the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Will Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt walk away with his second Defensive Player of the Year award again for the 2023-24 season? Fans will soon get their answer, with the annual NFL Honors ceremony taking place Thursday night, where the winner of DPOY, NFL MVP, and more will be announced in Las Vegas, just days out from Super Bowl kickoff.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will host this year’s NFL Honors ceremony — his third time hosting NFL Honors, including the 2017 and 2021 NFL awards shows.

How to watch the NFL Honors ceremony

Date: Thursday, February 8

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, NFL Network

Live stream: CBS app, NFL app, Paramount+, NFL+

The 2023-24 NFL Honors award ceremony will air on CBS and NFL Network, which means you’ll also be able to watch on the CBS or NFL apps with a valid login. Those without a cable login can watch with a subscription to Paramount+ ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) OR with an NFL+ subscription. An NFL+ subscription will also provide users access to watch NFL Network, which is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

Here’s a look at the full list of awards up for grabs at this year’s NFL Honors ceremony.

2023-24 NFL Honors award list

  • AP Most Valuable Player
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award
  • Bud Light Celebration of the Year
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader
  • NFL Fan of the Year
  • Sounds of the Season

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...