Steelers Reacts Survey: Who are fans rooting for in Super Bowl 58?

We are just days out from kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII, and unfortunately (though unsurprisingly), the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t in the mix for the Lombardi. Instead, it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs making their fourth Super Bowl appearance over the past five years, with the San Francisco 49ers (having handed the Steelers a Week 1 loss that sent fans into a tailspin) opposite them.

So, who are Steelers fans rooting for? Would you rather see another Mahomes-Andy Reid ring? Or are you rooting for Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy to take him down? Though the 49ers would seem like an obvious choice, it’s not quite as simple for Steelers fans. In fact, the 49ers have the opportunity to tie the Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history (6). How much does that matter to you? Let’s hear it, Steelers fans!

Vote now and check back ahead of Super Bowl kickoff to read the results and see how your fellow Steelers fans voted!