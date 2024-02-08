Steelers to interview three more candidates for coaching staff positions

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done adding to their coaching staff.

It was reported last week that the Steelers will be interviewing multiple candidates for offensive positions on their coaching staff, including Los Angeles Chargers pass game coordinator Tom Arth.

With that in mind, Pittsburgh will be interviewing three more coaches for potential additions to their offensive coaching staff.

According to Noah Strackbein of All Steelers, Pittsburgh is set to interview Matt Baker, Mateo Kambui, and Phil Matusz for a variety of positions.

Kambui and Baker have ties to Arthur Smith, as both were on the Falcons’ staff last year. Baker was a special teams assistant after being the offensive coordinator at John Carroll University. Kambui was the assistant offensive line coach. Matusz is the current head strength and conditioning coach at Boston College.

This continues to be a promising development for the Steelers, as they seem to be embracing the idea of having a bigger coaching staff.