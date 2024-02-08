James Harrison lays into the Steelers for lack of success

James Harrison is one of the best, and most beloved, Pittsburgh Steelers over the last two decades. During his time in Pittsburgh, he won the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year award, and helped the Steelers make it to three Super Bowls.

Over the past decade, though, gone have been the long playoff runs and Super Bowl championships. Since 2016, it’s been quick one-and-done playoff appearances, or no playoffs at all- something Harrison is tired of seeing.

The five-time Pro Bowler joined The Pat McAfee Show where he gave his thoughts on the current state of the franchise.

“The expectations should never change,” Harrison said. “I think the expectations have become ‘We don’t want to have a losing season.’ I’m not throwing salt or flak at anybody, but the Pittsburgh Steelers standard is to win Lombardis. When you go into that building, there’s six of them sitting there, and right now, we’re not even winning a playoff game. I think we need to get back to what the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers legacy, the lore is.”

To put things in perspective, Harrison was on the roster the last time the Steelers won a playoff game in 2016. The Steelers are 0-5 in their last five playoff games.