Steelers hire Zach Azzani as WR coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making more changes to their coaching staff, and keeping some things the same.

Pittsburgh is hiring Zach Azzanni as their new wide receivers coach, and retaining Mike Sullivan as their quarterbacks coach.

#Jets assistant Zach Azzanni is expected to join the #Steelers as wide receivers coach, per source. Prior to joining the Jets in 2023, Azzanni coached five seasons with the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/v7vKXn22eA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Azzanni interviewed with the Steelers earlier in the week. He has spent time with the Jets, Broncos, and Bears in a similar capacity.