Steelers hire Zach Azzani as WR coach

More coaching news out of Pittsburgh

By Jarrett Bailey
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making more changes to their coaching staff, and keeping some things the same.

Pittsburgh is hiring Zach Azzanni as their new wide receivers coach, and retaining Mike Sullivan as their quarterbacks coach.

Azzanni interviewed with the Steelers earlier in the week. He has spent time with the Jets, Broncos, and Bears in a similar capacity.

